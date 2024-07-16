SignalsSections
Italo Espindola Barbosa

FUNDO LCO

Italo Espindola Barbosa
0 reviews
Reliability
76 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2024 29%
4xCube-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
442
Profit Trades:
383 (86.65%)
Loss Trades:
59 (13.35%)
Best trade:
111.73 USD
Worst trade:
-47.17 USD
Gross Profit:
1 347.23 USD (71 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-783.52 USD (52 298 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (72.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
163.86 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
77.77%
Max deposit load:
5.65%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
222 (50.23%)
Short Trades:
220 (49.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
3.52 USD
Average Loss:
-13.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-132.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.51 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.92%
Annual Forecast:
11.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
137.17 USD (5.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.62% (137.17 USD)
By Equity:
26.62% (554.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDxx 117
EURUSDxx 115
USDCHFxx 103
AUDUSDxx 69
EURGBPxx 38
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDxx 160
EURUSDxx 148
USDCHFxx 134
AUDUSDxx 82
EURGBPxx 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDxx 2.4K
EURUSDxx 4.7K
USDCHFxx 4.1K
AUDUSDxx 5.1K
EURGBPxx 3.1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +111.73 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.09 19:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 19:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 13:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 17:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.22 00:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 15:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.05 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 00:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.31 13:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.31 11:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.27 23:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.26 20:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.30 15:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 20:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
