Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Account Beginner
Man Pan Cheung

Account Beginner

Man Pan Cheung
0 reviews
113 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2023 -9%
VantageInternational-Live 9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
589
Profit Trades:
524 (88.96%)
Loss Trades:
65 (11.04%)
Best trade:
59.74 USD
Worst trade:
-259.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 880.30 USD (81 988 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 156.29 USD (76 049 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (188.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
188.35 USD (64)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
97.55%
Max deposit load:
27.97%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
290 (49.24%)
Short Trades:
299 (50.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.47 USD
Average Profit:
3.59 USD
Average Loss:
-33.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-347.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-401.33 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.30%
Annual Forecast:
88.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
683.06 USD
Maximal:
1 030.09 USD (55.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.81% (1 030.09 USD)
By Equity:
63.55% (305.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 177
USDCAD 152
CADCHF 70
NZDCHF 52
GBPUSD 52
AUDNZD 45
EURGBP 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -20
USDCAD -9
CADCHF -92
NZDCHF -189
GBPUSD -43
AUDNZD -7
EURGBP 83
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -1.5K
USDCAD 1.8K
CADCHF 5.5K
NZDCHF -3.2K
GBPUSD -1.8K
AUDNZD 1.1K
EURGBP 4.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.74 USD
Worst trade: -259 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 64
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +188.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -347.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GlobalPrime-Demo
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.54 × 2064
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.34 × 169
Ava-Real 3
2.41 × 140
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
2.61 × 380
FxPro.com-Real05
5.43 × 7
InstaForex-Europe.com
15.58 × 52
No reviews
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 12:24
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 20:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 12:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 09:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 05:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 02:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 19:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 18:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 23:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 22:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 01:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 22:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Account Beginner
1000 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
724
USD
113
100%
589
88%
98%
0.87
-0.47
USD
68%
1:500
Copy

