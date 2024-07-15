SignalsSections
Torsten Hempel

Wavesurfer

Torsten Hempel
0 reviews
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -20%
FXCM-USDReal02
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 190
Profit Trades:
391 (32.85%)
Loss Trades:
799 (67.14%)
Best trade:
21.21 USD
Worst trade:
-5.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 070.01 USD (196 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 235.57 USD (201 243 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (38.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.77 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
31.74%
Max deposit load:
83.42%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
602 (50.59%)
Short Trades:
588 (49.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.14 USD
Average Profit:
2.74 USD
Average Loss:
-1.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-53.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.42 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
-2.16%
Annual Forecast:
-26.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
165.57 USD
Maximal:
203.28 USD (23.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.19% (203.28 USD)
By Equity:
1.62% (9.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 569
AUDUSD 241
GBPUSD 148
GBPJPY 136
NAS100 63
USDJPY 32
CADJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1
AUDUSD -83
GBPUSD -27
GBPJPY -29
NAS100 6
USDJPY -46
CADJPY 14
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.6K
AUDUSD -2.7K
GBPUSD -2.7K
GBPJPY -4.5K
NAS100 6.3K
USDJPY -5K
CADJPY 2.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.21 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 34
InstaForex-USA2.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 14
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 6
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 7
FxPro.com-Real02
0.03 × 123
HFMarkets-Live Server
0.07 × 46
FxPro.com-Real01
0.07 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.13 × 24
XM.COM-Real 2
0.13 × 71
TradersWay-Live
0.20 × 5
LQDLtd-Live02
0.22 × 50
TitanFX-05
0.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.33 × 3
ForexTime-ECN
1.03 × 59
Alpari-Standard1
1.18 × 40
InstaForex-HongKong.com
1.69 × 13
JFD-Live02
1.86 × 7
Tallinex-Live
2.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent
2.25 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.43 × 7
Forex.comUK-Live 112
2.50 × 2
IronFX-Real10
5.07 × 27
ThinkForexAU-Live 2
7.67 × 3
2 more...
No reviews
2024.09.17 22:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.22 07:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.13 20:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.05 05:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.02 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.01 09:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.07.23 11:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.15 08:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
