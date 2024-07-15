- Growth
Trades:
1 190
Profit Trades:
391 (32.85%)
Loss Trades:
799 (67.14%)
Best trade:
21.21 USD
Worst trade:
-5.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 070.01 USD (196 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 235.57 USD (201 243 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (38.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.77 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
31.74%
Max deposit load:
83.42%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
602 (50.59%)
Short Trades:
588 (49.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.14 USD
Average Profit:
2.74 USD
Average Loss:
-1.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-53.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.42 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
-2.16%
Annual Forecast:
-26.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
165.57 USD
Maximal:
203.28 USD (23.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.19% (203.28 USD)
By Equity:
1.62% (9.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|569
|AUDUSD
|241
|GBPUSD
|148
|GBPJPY
|136
|NAS100
|63
|USDJPY
|32
|CADJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|-83
|GBPUSD
|-27
|GBPJPY
|-29
|NAS100
|6
|USDJPY
|-46
|CADJPY
|14
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|-2.7K
|GBPUSD
|-2.7K
|GBPJPY
|-4.5K
|NAS100
|6.3K
|USDJPY
|-5K
|CADJPY
|2.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.21 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 34
|
InstaForex-USA2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 14
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 7
|
FxPro.com-Real02
|0.03 × 123
|
HFMarkets-Live Server
|0.07 × 46
|
FxPro.com-Real01
|0.07 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.13 × 24
|
XM.COM-Real 2
|0.13 × 71
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.22 × 50
|
TitanFX-05
|0.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ForexTime-ECN
|1.03 × 59
|
Alpari-Standard1
|1.18 × 40
|
InstaForex-HongKong.com
|1.69 × 13
|
JFD-Live02
|1.86 × 7
|
Tallinex-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|2.25 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.43 × 7
|
Forex.comUK-Live 112
|2.50 × 2
|
IronFX-Real10
|5.07 × 27
|
ThinkForexAU-Live 2
|7.67 × 3
