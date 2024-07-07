SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / No 05 ACY Index 3773 III
Ka Wing Lee

No 05 ACY Index 3773 III

Ka Wing Lee
0 reviews
Reliability
141 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 38%
ACYSecurities-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 358
Profit Trades:
1 459 (61.87%)
Loss Trades:
899 (38.13%)
Best trade:
566.59 USD
Worst trade:
-954.55 USD
Gross Profit:
7 978.92 USD (19 506 329 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 943.16 USD (14 411 541 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (47.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
568.72 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
96.57%
Max deposit load:
26.90%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
2 249 (95.38%)
Short Trades:
109 (4.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
5.47 USD
Average Loss:
-6.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-15.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 678.77 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.48%
Annual Forecast:
42.25%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 950.83 USD
Maximal:
2 192.22 USD (80.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.38% (2 192.22 USD)
By Equity:
49.57% (908.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
JP225 617
NAS100 518
HK50 341
CHINA50 192
DJ30 165
AU200 139
FR40 134
STOXX50 121
GER30 95
INDIA50 36
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
JP225 -747
NAS100 760
HK50 423
CHINA50 157
DJ30 362
AU200 393
FR40 398
STOXX50 208
GER30 51
INDIA50 31
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
JP225 1.5M
NAS100 688K
HK50 1.2M
CHINA50 87K
DJ30 1.3M
AU200 51K
FR40 196K
STOXX50 66K
GER30 6.3K
INDIA50 74K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +566.59 USD
Worst trade: -955 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ACYSecurities-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.08.28 21:32
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 21:32
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 21:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.19 07:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 08:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 735 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.11 02:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 01:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.23 01:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.21 00:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.20 21:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.20 19:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.20 18:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.20 16:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.20 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.20 05:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.20 04:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.20 03:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.19 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.19 16:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
