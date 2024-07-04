SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Scalper Inv a OMA FPMarkets
Igor Holko

Scalper Inv a OMA FPMarkets

Igor Holko
0 reviews
Reliability
78 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 72%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 114
Profit Trades:
884 (79.35%)
Loss Trades:
230 (20.65%)
Best trade:
64.26 USD
Worst trade:
-390.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 298.34 USD (228 726 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 889.85 USD (158 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (99.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
251.51 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
85.57%
Max deposit load:
26.26%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.48
Long Trades:
557 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
557 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.37 USD
Average Profit:
5.99 USD
Average Loss:
-21.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-330.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-390.80 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.98%
Annual Forecast:
86.63%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
158.30 USD
Maximal:
856.42 USD (64.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.44% (649.10 USD)
By Equity:
87.29% (696.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 303
NZDUSD.r 126
AUDCAD.r 121
EURAUD.r 79
NZDCAD.r 62
EURGBP.r 60
AUDSGD.r 58
GBPUSD.r 56
EURCAD.r 37
EURNZD.r 36
EURUSD.r 33
USDSGD.r 22
USDCAD.r 21
AUDUSD.r 21
GBPCAD.r 18
AUDNZD.r 12
GBPAUD.r 11
CADCHF.r 10
EURCHF.r 9
AUDCHF.r 9
USDCHF.r 7
EURSGD.r 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 91
NZDUSD.r -483
AUDCAD.r 217
EURAUD.r 8
NZDCAD.r 140
EURGBP.r 36
AUDSGD.r 63
GBPUSD.r 66
EURCAD.r 78
EURNZD.r 3
EURUSD.r 89
USDSGD.r -32
USDCAD.r 26
AUDUSD.r -45
GBPCAD.r 32
AUDNZD.r 40
GBPAUD.r 12
CADCHF.r 11
EURCHF.r 12
AUDCHF.r 39
USDCHF.r 5
EURSGD.r 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 17K
NZDUSD.r -19K
AUDCAD.r 22K
EURAUD.r 803
NZDCAD.r 17K
EURGBP.r 1.9K
AUDSGD.r 4.3K
GBPUSD.r -452
EURCAD.r 8.2K
EURNZD.r -2K
EURUSD.r 4.5K
USDSGD.r -2.1K
USDCAD.r 2K
AUDUSD.r -1.2K
GBPCAD.r 2.7K
AUDNZD.r 6.7K
GBPAUD.r 4.1K
CADCHF.r 895
EURCHF.r 605
AUDCHF.r 1.6K
USDCHF.r 593
EURSGD.r 397
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +64.26 USD
Worst trade: -391 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -330.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.10.17 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 07:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 03:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.08 05:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.06 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.06 09:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.03 05:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 07:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.29 14:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.25 12:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 00:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.08 10:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.08 06:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.08 05:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 14:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 09:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.01 13:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Scalper Inv a OMA FPMarkets
100 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
78
96%
1 114
79%
86%
1.08
0.37
USD
87%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.