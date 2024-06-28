- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
113 (87.59%)
Loss Trades:
16 (12.40%)
Best trade:
1 604.97 USD
Worst trade:
-481.55 USD
Gross Profit:
14 058.26 USD (556 610 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 349.13 USD (97 849 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (4 632.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 632.43 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
93.35%
Max deposit load:
3.87%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
17 days
Recovery Factor:
13.29
Long Trades:
121 (93.80%)
Short Trades:
8 (6.20%)
Profit Factor:
5.98
Expected Payoff:
90.77 USD
Average Profit:
124.41 USD
Average Loss:
-146.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-881.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-881.05 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.85%
Annual Forecast:
10.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
881.05 USD (5.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.54% (881.05 USD)
By Equity:
6.24% (922.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|124
|CHFJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|CHFJPY
|-90
|GBPJPY
|8
|AUDUSD
|-3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|462K
|CHFJPY
|-4.5K
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|-146
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 604.97 USD
Worst trade: -482 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 632.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -881.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
AsiaNuggets-Live
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
STForex-Live
|0.14 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.18 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.33 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.39 × 23
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
FortFS-Real
|0.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.22 × 9
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.47 × 73
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
---
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
137%
0
0
USD
USD
7.9K
USD
USD
108
0%
129
87%
93%
5.98
90.77
USD
USD
6%
1:500