Trades:
1 756
Profit Trades:
1 674 (95.33%)
Loss Trades:
82 (4.67%)
Best trade:
2 048.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 432.80 USD
Gross Profit:
99 455.98 USD (2 342 095 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 615.20 USD (282 697 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
384 (19 953.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 953.32 USD (384)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
94.79%
Max deposit load:
24.77%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
9.30
Long Trades:
1 305 (74.32%)
Short Trades:
451 (25.68%)
Profit Factor:
4.04
Expected Payoff:
42.62 USD
Average Profit:
59.41 USD
Average Loss:
-300.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-8 045.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 045.60 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
9.18%
Annual Forecast:
111.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8 045.60 USD (11.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.88% (8 045.60 USD)
By Equity:
64.70% (14 062.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NQ100.R
|564
|XAUUSD
|521
|EURUSD
|307
|USDJPY
|211
|SP500.R
|88
|EURJPY
|29
|CADJPY
|15
|AUDUSD
|7
|NZDUSD
|7
|GBPJPY
|7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NQ100.R
|35K
|XAUUSD
|22K
|EURUSD
|12K
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|SP500.R
|1.9K
|EURJPY
|379
|CADJPY
|307
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|NZDUSD
|-2.2K
|GBPJPY
|144
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NQ100.R
|1.7M
|XAUUSD
|186K
|EURUSD
|-414
|USDJPY
|51K
|SP500.R
|101K
|EURJPY
|6K
|CADJPY
|4.8K
|AUDUSD
|7.9K
|NZDUSD
|-7.1K
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 048.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 433 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 384
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +19 953.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 045.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarkets-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
