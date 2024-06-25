SignalsSections
Gembong Suryowibowo St

Gemby Infinite

Gembong Suryowibowo St
0 reviews
Reliability
79 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 139%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 756
Profit Trades:
1 674 (95.33%)
Loss Trades:
82 (4.67%)
Best trade:
2 048.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 432.80 USD
Gross Profit:
99 455.98 USD (2 342 095 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 615.20 USD (282 697 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
384 (19 953.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 953.32 USD (384)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
94.79%
Max deposit load:
24.77%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
9.30
Long Trades:
1 305 (74.32%)
Short Trades:
451 (25.68%)
Profit Factor:
4.04
Expected Payoff:
42.62 USD
Average Profit:
59.41 USD
Average Loss:
-300.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-8 045.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 045.60 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
9.18%
Annual Forecast:
111.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8 045.60 USD (11.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.88% (8 045.60 USD)
By Equity:
64.70% (14 062.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NQ100.R 564
XAUUSD 521
EURUSD 307
USDJPY 211
SP500.R 88
EURJPY 29
CADJPY 15
AUDUSD 7
NZDUSD 7
GBPJPY 7
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NQ100.R 35K
XAUUSD 22K
EURUSD 12K
USDJPY 3.1K
SP500.R 1.9K
EURJPY 379
CADJPY 307
AUDUSD 2.5K
NZDUSD -2.2K
GBPJPY 144
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NQ100.R 1.7M
XAUUSD 186K
EURUSD -414
USDJPY 51K
SP500.R 101K
EURJPY 6K
CADJPY 4.8K
AUDUSD 7.9K
NZDUSD -7.1K
GBPJPY 1.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
308 more...
