Evgeniy Egorenkov

Excellent

Evgeniy Egorenkov
0 reviews
Reliability
112 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 91%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 034
Profit Trades:
2 970 (73.62%)
Loss Trades:
1 064 (26.38%)
Best trade:
712.70 USD
Worst trade:
-156.76 USD
Gross Profit:
10 463.14 USD (467 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 517.81 USD (403 125 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (48.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
793.67 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
91.34%
Max deposit load:
15.59%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.62
Long Trades:
3 221 (79.85%)
Short Trades:
813 (20.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
3.52 USD
Average Loss:
-6.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-692.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-692.98 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
1.02%
Annual Forecast:
12.77%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
702.64 USD (12.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.82% (702.64 USD)
By Equity:
36.89% (2 589.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 2555
EURUSD 888
USDCAD 506
AUDCAD 45
EURCHF 35
profit 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 2.8K
EURUSD -161
USDCAD 925
AUDCAD 75
EURCHF 9
profit 297
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 68K
EURUSD -4.8K
USDCAD 4K
AUDCAD 105
EURCHF -2.7K
profit 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +712.70 USD
Worst trade: -157 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -692.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.25 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.28 × 25
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.53 × 215
Exness-Real9
0.68 × 193
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.52 × 203
RoboForex-Prime
2.68 × 19
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
14.00 × 5
Semi-automatic trading
No reviews
2025.12.06 18:28 2025.12.06 18:28:12  

Ноябрь 214,45$ Депозит 8000$

2025.11.03 15:20 2025.11.03 15:20:54  

Октябрь 268.07$

2025.10.05 13:47 2025.10.05 13:47:11  

Сентябрь 195,79$

2025.09.06 14:16 2025.09.06 14:16:29  

Август 341,73$

2025.08.02 13:37 2025.08.02 13:37:05  

Июль 403,18$ Депозит = 7000$

2025.07.31 04:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 03:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 16:57 2025.07.01 16:57:01  

Июнь 326,37$

2025.06.07 16:49 2025.06.07 16:49:28  

Май 259,28$

2025.05.03 08:36 2025.05.03 08:36:01  

Апрель 409,95$

2025.04.01 17:01 2025.04.01 17:01:53  

Март -300,66 $. Хорошо Трамп раскачал рынок. Пришлось закрыться в убыток. Предпочитаю получить небольшой минус, что бы потом, в спокойной обстановке компенсировать его на спокойном рынке.

2025.03.21 21:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.18 19:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.01 09:33 2025.03.01 09:33:19  

Депозит достиг = 6000$

2025.03.01 09:32 2025.03.01 09:32:14  

Февраль 131,29$

2025.02.03 17:48 2025.02.03 17:48:45  

Январь 210,03$

2025.02.03 17:48 2025.02.03 17:48:00  

2025 год!!!

2025.01.12 12:16 2025.01.12 12:16:26  

Итого за 2024 год = 1176,29$.

2025.01.12 12:12 2025.01.12 12:12:52  

Декабрь 70,59$

2025.01.07 01:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
