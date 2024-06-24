- Growth
Trades:
4 034
Profit Trades:
2 970 (73.62%)
Loss Trades:
1 064 (26.38%)
Best trade:
712.70 USD
Worst trade:
-156.76 USD
Gross Profit:
10 463.14 USD (467 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 517.81 USD (403 125 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (48.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
793.67 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
91.34%
Max deposit load:
15.59%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.62
Long Trades:
3 221 (79.85%)
Short Trades:
813 (20.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
3.52 USD
Average Loss:
-6.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-692.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-692.98 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
1.02%
Annual Forecast:
12.77%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
702.64 USD (12.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.82% (702.64 USD)
By Equity:
36.89% (2 589.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|2555
|EURUSD
|888
|USDCAD
|506
|AUDCAD
|45
|EURCHF
|35
|profit
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|2.8K
|EURUSD
|-161
|USDCAD
|925
|AUDCAD
|75
|EURCHF
|9
|profit
|297
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|68K
|EURUSD
|-4.8K
|USDCAD
|4K
|AUDCAD
|105
|EURCHF
|-2.7K
|profit
|0
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Best trade: +712.70 USD
Worst trade: -157 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -692.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.25 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.28 × 25
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.53 × 215
|
Exness-Real9
|0.68 × 193
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.52 × 203
|
RoboForex-Prime
|2.68 × 19
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|14.00 × 5
Semi-automatic trading
No reviews
Ноябрь 214,45$ Депозит 8000$
Октябрь 268.07$
Сентябрь 195,79$
Август 341,73$
Июль 403,18$ Депозит = 7000$
Июнь 326,37$
Май 259,28$
Апрель 409,95$
Март -300,66 $. Хорошо Трамп раскачал рынок. Пришлось закрыться в убыток. Предпочитаю получить небольшой минус, что бы потом, в спокойной обстановке компенсировать его на спокойном рынке.
Депозит достиг = 6000$
Февраль 131,29$
Январь 210,03$
2025 год!!!
Итого за 2024 год = 1176,29$.
Декабрь 70,59$
