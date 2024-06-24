The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 1 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.25 × 4 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 0.28 × 25 Alpari-Pro.ECN 0.53 × 215 Exness-Real9 0.68 × 193 BlackBullMarkets-Live 1.52 × 203 RoboForex-Prime 2.68 × 19 VantageInternational-Live 16 4.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 32 14.00 × 5 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor