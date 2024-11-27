- Growth
Trades:
704
Profit Trades:
591 (83.94%)
Loss Trades:
113 (16.05%)
Best trade:
419.24 USD
Worst trade:
-490.89 USD
Gross Profit:
9 729.89 USD (2 522 762 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 062.56 USD (523 098 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (252.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 588.82 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
12.94%
Max deposit load:
17.34%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.00
Long Trades:
258 (36.65%)
Short Trades:
446 (63.35%)
Profit Factor:
3.18
Expected Payoff:
9.47 USD
Average Profit:
16.46 USD
Average Loss:
-27.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-319.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-920.93 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.84%
Annual Forecast:
192.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
185.47 USD
Maximal:
951.90 USD (15.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.81% (951.90 USD)
By Equity:
63.88% (1 775.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|308
|BTCUSD
|130
|USOIL
|99
|EURUSD
|52
|USDJPY
|21
|GBPUSD
|11
|USDCHF
|10
|EURGBP
|10
|USDCAD
|8
|EURJPY
|7
|NZDCAD
|7
|AUDUSD
|6
|AUDCHF
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|EURCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|XAGUSD
|3
|GBPCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|CADCHF
|1
|US500
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|BTCUSD
|1.5K
|USOIL
|824
|EURUSD
|226
|USDJPY
|97
|GBPUSD
|30
|USDCHF
|52
|EURGBP
|-2
|USDCAD
|-15
|EURJPY
|28
|NZDCAD
|14
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|15
|GBPAUD
|24
|EURCHF
|10
|CHFJPY
|-2
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|11
|NZDUSD
|5
|XAGUSD
|134
|GBPCHF
|17
|EURCAD
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|US500
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|430K
|BTCUSD
|1.6M
|USOIL
|8.7K
|EURUSD
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|391
|USDCHF
|443
|EURGBP
|78
|USDCAD
|-215
|EURJPY
|432
|NZDCAD
|236
|AUDUSD
|65
|AUDCHF
|146
|GBPAUD
|388
|EURCHF
|94
|CHFJPY
|17
|AUDCAD
|52
|AUDNZD
|251
|NZDUSD
|62
|XAGUSD
|312
|GBPCHF
|129
|EURCAD
|73
|CADCHF
|37
|US500
|63
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +419.24 USD
Worst trade: -491 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +252.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -319.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 9
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
|0.00 × 1
|
EnviLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
Exness-Real26
|0.25 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.36 × 25
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.56 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|0.57 × 472
|
Exness-Real25
|0.57 × 173
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.60 × 42
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.66 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.70 × 86
Very bad signal, huge crash loss after a few days, unreliable.
Due to broker house difffrence symbol for oil and some symbol diff from provider. lot trades not open at my broker site.
I have been using this signal for a week now, very happy with the results so far, low draw down, hopefully Kuan can keep up the good work.
Very good signal.