Kuan Kuan Fu

Spruce Followwave

Kuan Kuan Fu
4 reviews
Reliability
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 962%
Exness-Real9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
704
Profit Trades:
591 (83.94%)
Loss Trades:
113 (16.05%)
Best trade:
419.24 USD
Worst trade:
-490.89 USD
Gross Profit:
9 729.89 USD (2 522 762 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 062.56 USD (523 098 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (252.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 588.82 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
12.94%
Max deposit load:
17.34%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.00
Long Trades:
258 (36.65%)
Short Trades:
446 (63.35%)
Profit Factor:
3.18
Expected Payoff:
9.47 USD
Average Profit:
16.46 USD
Average Loss:
-27.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-319.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-920.93 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.84%
Annual Forecast:
192.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
185.47 USD
Maximal:
951.90 USD (15.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.81% (951.90 USD)
By Equity:
63.88% (1 775.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 308
BTCUSD 130
USOIL 99
EURUSD 52
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 11
USDCHF 10
EURGBP 10
USDCAD 8
EURJPY 7
NZDCAD 7
AUDUSD 6
AUDCHF 5
GBPAUD 5
EURCHF 4
CHFJPY 3
AUDCAD 3
AUDNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
XAGUSD 3
GBPCHF 2
EURCAD 2
CADCHF 1
US500 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
BTCUSD 1.5K
USOIL 824
EURUSD 226
USDJPY 97
GBPUSD 30
USDCHF 52
EURGBP -2
USDCAD -15
EURJPY 28
NZDCAD 14
AUDUSD 3
AUDCHF 15
GBPAUD 24
EURCHF 10
CHFJPY -2
AUDCAD 2
AUDNZD 11
NZDUSD 5
XAGUSD 134
GBPCHF 17
EURCAD 5
CADCHF 5
US500 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 430K
BTCUSD 1.6M
USOIL 8.7K
EURUSD 2.6K
USDJPY 1.7K
GBPUSD 391
USDCHF 443
EURGBP 78
USDCAD -215
EURJPY 432
NZDCAD 236
AUDUSD 65
AUDCHF 146
GBPAUD 388
EURCHF 94
CHFJPY 17
AUDCAD 52
AUDNZD 251
NZDUSD 62
XAGUSD 312
GBPCHF 129
EURCAD 73
CADCHF 37
US500 63
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +419.24 USD
Worst trade: -491 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +252.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -319.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 6
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 9
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
0.00 × 1
EnviLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.20 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.25 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.36 × 25
EagleFX-Live
0.50 × 6
Darwinex-Live-2
0.56 × 9
Exness-Real9
0.57 × 472
Exness-Real25
0.57 × 173
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.60 × 42
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.66 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.70 × 86
Average rating:
Thomas Gerard Dings
524
Thomas Gerard Dings 2024.11.27 08:27 
 

Very bad signal, huge crash loss after a few days, unreliable.

Lim Soon Cheng
413
Lim Soon Cheng 2024.10.25 23:07 
 

Due to broker house difffrence symbol for oil and some symbol diff from provider. lot trades not open at my broker site.

Wesley Vanderploeg
1249
Wesley Vanderploeg 2024.10.12 19:23 
 

I have been using this signal for a week now, very happy with the results so far, low draw down, hopefully Kuan can keep up the good work.

babyschimmerlos
12946
babyschimmerlos 2024.09.14 18:38 
 

Very good signal.

2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.13 12:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 08:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 03:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 02:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 21:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 19:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 14:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 10:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 07:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 02:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 09:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.08 08:33
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 04:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.07 20:03
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.07 17:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Spruce Followwave
30 USD per month
962%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
80
0%
704
83%
13%
3.17
9.47
USD
64%
1:500
