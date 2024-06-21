SignalsSections
Xiaodi Zhang

U571 EA

Xiaodi Zhang
0 reviews
Reliability
89 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 78%
STARTRADER-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 637
Profit Trades:
3 295 (71.05%)
Loss Trades:
1 342 (28.94%)
Best trade:
1 373.90 USD
Worst trade:
-383.35 USD
Gross Profit:
24 717.61 USD (841 350 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 960.88 USD (545 034 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
87 (378.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 438.52 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
83.10%
Max deposit load:
39.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
9.66
Long Trades:
2 323 (50.10%)
Short Trades:
2 314 (49.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
2.54 USD
Average Profit:
7.50 USD
Average Loss:
-9.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-132.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 074.29 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.57%
Annual Forecast:
19.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.59 USD
Maximal:
1 216.46 USD (6.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.97% (1 216.46 USD)
By Equity:
79.29% (17 118.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD+ 1965
NZDCAD+ 1915
AUDNZD+ 757
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD+ 5.3K
NZDCAD+ 4.8K
AUDNZD+ 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD+ 184K
NZDCAD+ 122K
AUDNZD+ -9.4K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 373.90 USD
Worst trade: -383 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +378.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADER-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

U571 EA
No reviews
2025.04.29 03:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 09:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 03:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 21:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.08 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.08 05:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.08 04:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.08 02:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 14:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 08:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 05:17
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 04:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.10 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
