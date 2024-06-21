- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
434
Profit Trades:
371 (85.48%)
Loss Trades:
63 (14.52%)
Best trade:
21.16 CAD
Worst trade:
-166.26 CAD
Gross Profit:
2 037.41 CAD (145 867 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 370.42 CAD (167 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (372.04 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
372.04 CAD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
97.92%
Max deposit load:
201.47%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.28
Long Trades:
223 (51.38%)
Short Trades:
211 (48.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.77 CAD
Average Profit:
5.49 CAD
Average Loss:
-37.63 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 129.84 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 129.84 CAD (9)
Monthly growth:
-8.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
496.69 CAD
Maximal:
1 194.41 CAD (70.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.01% (1 194.41 CAD)
By Equity:
77.88% (1 305.50 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|434
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-258
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-21K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.16 CAD
Worst trade: -166 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 72
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +372.04 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 129.84 CAD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-CADReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Account monitoring
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-33%
0
0
USD
USD
603
CAD
CAD
78
0%
434
85%
98%
0.85
-0.77
CAD
CAD
78%
1:100