SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Jimohs Wife
PETER ODHE

Jimohs Wife

PETER ODHE
0 reviews
78 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -33%
FXCM-CADReal01
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
434
Profit Trades:
371 (85.48%)
Loss Trades:
63 (14.52%)
Best trade:
21.16 CAD
Worst trade:
-166.26 CAD
Gross Profit:
2 037.41 CAD (145 867 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 370.42 CAD (167 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (372.04 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
372.04 CAD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
97.92%
Max deposit load:
201.47%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.28
Long Trades:
223 (51.38%)
Short Trades:
211 (48.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.77 CAD
Average Profit:
5.49 CAD
Average Loss:
-37.63 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 129.84 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 129.84 CAD (9)
Monthly growth:
-8.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
496.69 CAD
Maximal:
1 194.41 CAD (70.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.01% (1 194.41 CAD)
By Equity:
77.88% (1 305.50 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 434
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -258
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -21K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.16 CAD
Worst trade: -166 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 72
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +372.04 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 129.84 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-CADReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Account monitoring
No reviews
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 13:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.18 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.18 03:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.13 23:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.22 06:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.10.22 15:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.07 17:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.04 09:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.04 08:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.03 23:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.03 22:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.03 21:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.03 17:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.03 16:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.03 00:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.02 23:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.02 00:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 23:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Jimohs Wife
30 USD per month
-33%
0
0
USD
603
CAD
78
0%
434
85%
98%
0.85
-0.77
CAD
78%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.