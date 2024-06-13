SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Iliniza
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos

Iliniza

Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos
0 reviews
Reliability
97 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 54%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
427
Profit Trades:
342 (80.09%)
Loss Trades:
85 (19.91%)
Best trade:
199.84 USD
Worst trade:
-576.90 USD
Gross Profit:
7 936.84 USD (65 433 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 871.18 USD (50 684 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (391.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
904.42 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
79.06%
Max deposit load:
117.07%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.88
Long Trades:
112 (26.23%)
Short Trades:
315 (73.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
7.18 USD
Average Profit:
23.21 USD
Average Loss:
-57.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 127.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 127.93 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.88%
Annual Forecast:
10.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 634.55 USD (16.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.57% (1 634.55 USD)
By Equity:
70.93% (3 676.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 157
GBPUSD 118
USDJPY 47
AUDCAD 41
USDCHF 20
NZDCAD 14
EURJPY 11
AUDNZD 6
CHFJPY 5
AUDUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
AUDCHF 1
EURGBP 1
EURCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 151
USDJPY 426
AUDCAD 517
USDCHF 174
NZDCAD 142
EURJPY 436
AUDNZD -30
CHFJPY 49
AUDUSD -41
NZDUSD -16
AUDCHF -45
EURGBP 10
EURCAD 8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 15K
GBPUSD -1.8K
USDJPY -5.2K
AUDCAD 3.2K
USDCHF -268
NZDCAD 1.3K
EURJPY 2.1K
AUDNZD -562
CHFJPY 1.1K
AUDUSD 222
NZDUSD -185
AUDCHF -814
EURGBP 75
EURCAD 106
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +199.84 USD
Worst trade: -577 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +391.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 127.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 21
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AxionTrade-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 9
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 94
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 4
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 4
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
0.00 × 1
FXDDMauritius-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 2
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 13
238 more...
No reviews
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 04:58
2026.01.04 15:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 04:14
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 19:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
2025.11.20 02:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 00:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 05:50
2025.10.24 11:29
2025.10.24 09:07
2025.09.22 09:12
2025.09.19 12:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 07:10
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Iliniza
30 USD per month
54%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
97
0%
427
80%
79%
1.62
7.18
USD
71%
1:50
Copy

