The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.00 × 2 VantageFXInternational-Live 6 0.00 × 21 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN 0.00 × 2 LiteForex-ECN2.com 0.00 × 1 OspreyFX-Live 0.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live23 0.00 × 1 Tradeview-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live16 0.00 × 1 VantageFXInternational-Live 7 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 7 0.00 × 1 AxionTrade-Live 0.00 × 5 VantageInternational-Live 12 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.00 × 3 RoboForex-ProCent-7 0.00 × 4 ACYSecurities-Live 0.00 × 3 FXCM-EURReal01 0.00 × 9 Eightcap-Real 0.00 × 1 FXCM-CADReal01 0.00 × 94 ICMarkets-Live11 0.00 × 4 Axi-US18-Live 0.00 × 4 FXFlatMT4-LiveServer 0.00 × 1 FXDDMauritius-MT4 Live Server 7 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 3 OANDA-v20 Live-3 0.00 × 2 360Capital-Real 0.00 × 13 238 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor