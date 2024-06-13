- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
427
Profit Trades:
342 (80.09%)
Loss Trades:
85 (19.91%)
Best trade:
199.84 USD
Worst trade:
-576.90 USD
Gross Profit:
7 936.84 USD (65 433 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 871.18 USD (50 684 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (391.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
904.42 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
79.06%
Max deposit load:
117.07%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.88
Long Trades:
112 (26.23%)
Short Trades:
315 (73.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
7.18 USD
Average Profit:
23.21 USD
Average Loss:
-57.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 127.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 127.93 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.88%
Annual Forecast:
10.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 634.55 USD (16.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.57% (1 634.55 USD)
By Equity:
70.93% (3 676.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|157
|GBPUSD
|118
|USDJPY
|47
|AUDCAD
|41
|USDCHF
|20
|NZDCAD
|14
|EURJPY
|11
|AUDNZD
|6
|CHFJPY
|5
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|151
|USDJPY
|426
|AUDCAD
|517
|USDCHF
|174
|NZDCAD
|142
|EURJPY
|436
|AUDNZD
|-30
|CHFJPY
|49
|AUDUSD
|-41
|NZDUSD
|-16
|AUDCHF
|-45
|EURGBP
|10
|EURCAD
|8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|GBPUSD
|-1.8K
|USDJPY
|-5.2K
|AUDCAD
|3.2K
|USDCHF
|-268
|NZDCAD
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|2.1K
|AUDNZD
|-562
|CHFJPY
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|222
|NZDUSD
|-185
|AUDCHF
|-814
|EURGBP
|75
|EURCAD
|106
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +199.84 USD
Worst trade: -577 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +391.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 127.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 21
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
AxionTrade-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|0.00 × 4
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 9
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 94
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDDMauritius-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
OANDA-v20 Live-3
|0.00 × 2
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 13
