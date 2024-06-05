- Growth
Trades:
1 069
Profit Trades:
893 (83.53%)
Loss Trades:
176 (16.46%)
Best trade:
165.84 USD
Worst trade:
-264.97 USD
Gross Profit:
6 516.75 USD (830 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 987.78 USD (488 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (267.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
267.13 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
86.04%
Max deposit load:
14.74%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.11
Long Trades:
737 (68.94%)
Short Trades:
332 (31.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.43 USD
Average Profit:
7.30 USD
Average Loss:
-28.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-457.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-457.62 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.45%
Annual Forecast:
29.76%
Algo trading:
28%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.21 USD
Maximal:
492.30 USD (15.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.65% (462.34 USD)
By Equity:
43.39% (1 108.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1047
|USDJPY
|16
|BTCUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|34
|BTCUSD
|21
|GBPUSD
|-12
|CHFJPY
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|126K
|USDJPY
|4.7K
|BTCUSD
|212K
|GBPUSD
|-387
|CHFJPY
|222
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +165.84 USD
Worst trade: -265 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +267.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -457.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LCG-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 9
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.47 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.50 × 10
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|0.59 × 56
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.51 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.66 × 41
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
30 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
81
28%
1 069
83%
86%
1.30
1.43
USD
USD
43%
1:500