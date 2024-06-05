The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LCG-Live2 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real27 0.00 × 3 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02 0.00 × 19 Axi-US05-Live 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live10 0.00 × 7 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 1 IFCMarketsLtd-Real 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Demo 0.00 × 10 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.00 × 9 TradingProInternational-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real9 0.00 × 35 TickmillUK-Live03 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 4 Alpari-Pro.ECN 0.00 × 7 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real17 0.13 × 8 ECMarkets-Live05 0.41 × 27 Exness-Real 0.47 × 129 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.47 × 19 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.50 × 10 SalmaMarkets-Live 0.59 × 56 Exness-Real36 1.09 × 260 CapitalPointTrading-Live29 1.51 × 71 ICMarketsSC-Live25 1.66 × 41 CXMTradingLtd-Real 1.69 × 13 14 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor