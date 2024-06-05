SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Punakawan
I Made Subrata

Punakawan

I Made Subrata
0 reviews
Reliability
81 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 89%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 069
Profit Trades:
893 (83.53%)
Loss Trades:
176 (16.46%)
Best trade:
165.84 USD
Worst trade:
-264.97 USD
Gross Profit:
6 516.75 USD (830 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 987.78 USD (488 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (267.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
267.13 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
86.04%
Max deposit load:
14.74%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.11
Long Trades:
737 (68.94%)
Short Trades:
332 (31.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.43 USD
Average Profit:
7.30 USD
Average Loss:
-28.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-457.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-457.62 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.45%
Annual Forecast:
29.76%
Algo trading:
28%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.21 USD
Maximal:
492.30 USD (15.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.65% (462.34 USD)
By Equity:
43.39% (1 108.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1047
USDJPY 16
BTCUSD 3
GBPUSD 2
CHFJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
USDJPY 34
BTCUSD 21
GBPUSD -12
CHFJPY 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 126K
USDJPY 4.7K
BTCUSD 212K
GBPUSD -387
CHFJPY 222
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +165.84 USD
Worst trade: -265 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +267.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -457.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LCG-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 9
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.47 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.50 × 10
SalmaMarkets-Live
0.59 × 56
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.51 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.66 × 41
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
14 more...
No reviews
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 02:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 19:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 00:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 23:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 20:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 14:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 05:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 04:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.