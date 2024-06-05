- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
209
Profit Trades:
126 (60.28%)
Loss Trades:
83 (39.71%)
Best trade:
1 988.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-1 105.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
41 339.00 JPY (41 721 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 172.00 JPY (41 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 917.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 930.00 JPY (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
15.35%
Max deposit load:
61.66%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
82 (39.23%)
Short Trades:
127 (60.77%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-3.99 JPY
Average Profit:
328.09 JPY
Average Loss:
-508.10 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 294.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 715.00 JPY (3)
Monthly growth:
6.56%
Annual Forecast:
79.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 078.00 JPY
Maximal:
8 130.00 JPY (45.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.04% (8 130.00 JPY)
By Equity:
8.06% (835.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|209
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-7
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|495
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
xChief-Demo
|0.24 × 38
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.24 × 95
|
TitanFX-01
|0.27 × 607
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.28 × 107
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.41 × 186
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.52 × 286
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|1.00 × 4
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
QtradeFX-Live2
|1.47 × 162
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.51 × 59
|
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
|1.60 × 458
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.84 × 793
|
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
|1.87 × 4096
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|2.00 × 18
|
Ava-Demo 2
|2.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real4
|2.33 × 3
|
Weltrade-Live
|2.53 × 167
|
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
|2.60 × 57
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.96 × 52
|
KOT-Live2
|3.64 × 14
|
FBS-Real-4
|4.00 × 1
