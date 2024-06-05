SignalsSections
Raita Miyaji

DipDiver

Raita Miyaji
0 reviews
81 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -6%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
209
Profit Trades:
126 (60.28%)
Loss Trades:
83 (39.71%)
Best trade:
1 988.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-1 105.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
41 339.00 JPY (41 721 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 172.00 JPY (41 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 917.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 930.00 JPY (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
15.35%
Max deposit load:
61.66%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
82 (39.23%)
Short Trades:
127 (60.77%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-3.99 JPY
Average Profit:
328.09 JPY
Average Loss:
-508.10 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 294.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 715.00 JPY (3)
Monthly growth:
6.56%
Annual Forecast:
79.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 078.00 JPY
Maximal:
8 130.00 JPY (45.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.04% (8 130.00 JPY)
By Equity:
8.06% (835.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 209
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 495
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 988.00 JPY
Worst trade: -1 105 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 917.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 294.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
TitanFX-01
0.27 × 607
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
1.00 × 1
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.60 × 458
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.87 × 4096
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
3 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 12:55
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 00:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 00:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 00:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 12:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.12 00:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 12:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 06:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 21:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 22:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 10:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 21:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.30 07:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.18 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.15 19:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.14 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
