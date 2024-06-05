SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DONT PANIC BROW
I Gede Yudi Putra Aryawan

DONT PANIC BROW

I Gede Yudi Putra Aryawan
0 reviews
Reliability
100 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 25%
MRGMegaBerjangka-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
935
Profit Trades:
412 (44.06%)
Loss Trades:
523 (55.94%)
Best trade:
3 104.58 USD
Worst trade:
-1 025.51 USD
Gross Profit:
158 547.15 USD (1 275 799 pips)
Gross Loss:
-122 099.19 USD (873 457 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (13 435.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 435.68 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
65.47%
Max deposit load:
12.21%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
643 (68.77%)
Short Trades:
292 (31.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
38.98 USD
Average Profit:
384.82 USD
Average Loss:
-233.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-3 604.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 437.00 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
19.96%
Annual Forecast:
242.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 139.35 USD
Maximal:
18 131.95 USD (39.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.37% (8 369.33 USD)
By Equity:
12.68% (1 682.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 674
GBPJPY 90
EURJPY 61
USDJPY 61
AUDUSD 43
EURUSD 3
CHFJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 40K
GBPJPY -363
EURJPY 319
USDJPY -2.7K
AUDUSD 247
EURUSD -202
CHFJPY -554
GBPUSD 132
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 411K
GBPJPY -3.1K
EURJPY 23
USDJPY -4.7K
AUDUSD 915
EURUSD -248
CHFJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 519
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 104.58 USD
Worst trade: -1 026 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 435.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 604.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MRGMegaBerjangka-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.