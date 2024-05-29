SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HEADWAY PASTICUAN
Budi Santoso S Kom

HEADWAY PASTICUAN

Budi Santoso S Kom
0 reviews
Reliability
101 weeks
1 / 50 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 188%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 205
Profit Trades:
978 (81.16%)
Loss Trades:
227 (18.84%)
Best trade:
257.00 USD
Worst trade:
-168.66 USD
Gross Profit:
7 042.22 USD (553 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 307.58 USD (319 924 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (168.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
304.39 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
39.26%
Max deposit load:
2.74%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.69
Long Trades:
1 205 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.13
Expected Payoff:
3.10 USD
Average Profit:
7.20 USD
Average Loss:
-14.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-157.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-294.38 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.31%
Annual Forecast:
88.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
294.38 USD (5.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.59% (159.22 USD)
By Equity:
26.28% (759.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1205
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 234K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +257.00 USD
Worst trade: -169 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -157.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.31 × 52
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.83 × 86
No reviews
2024.12.27 00:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.23 11:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
HEADWAY PASTICUAN
30 USD per month
188%
1
50
USD
5.2K
USD
101
100%
1 205
81%
39%
2.12
3.10
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.