- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 205
Profit Trades:
978 (81.16%)
Loss Trades:
227 (18.84%)
Best trade:
257.00 USD
Worst trade:
-168.66 USD
Gross Profit:
7 042.22 USD (553 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 307.58 USD (319 924 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (168.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
304.39 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
39.26%
Max deposit load:
2.74%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.69
Long Trades:
1 205 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.13
Expected Payoff:
3.10 USD
Average Profit:
7.20 USD
Average Loss:
-14.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-157.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-294.38 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.31%
Annual Forecast:
88.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
294.38 USD (5.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.59% (159.22 USD)
By Equity:
26.28% (759.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1205
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|234K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +257.00 USD
Worst trade: -169 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -157.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.31 × 52
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
