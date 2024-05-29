SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Portfolio Low
Gong Zhi Hui

Portfolio Low

Gong Zhi Hui
0 reviews
Reliability
71 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 467%
Exness-Real9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12 254
Profit Trades:
8 896 (72.59%)
Loss Trades:
3 358 (27.40%)
Best trade:
273.36 USD
Worst trade:
-298.83 USD
Gross Profit:
66 524.52 USD (53 732 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59 315.68 USD (44 404 106 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
78 (666.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
840.81 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
91.84%
Max deposit load:
78.63%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
390
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.40
Long Trades:
9 883 (80.65%)
Short Trades:
2 371 (19.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
7.48 USD
Average Loss:
-17.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-941.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-941.33 USD (36)
Monthly growth:
43.29%
Annual Forecast:
525.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 060.02 USD
Maximal:
3 007.00 USD (33.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.63% (2 873.79 USD)
By Equity:
82.37% (1 285.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10227
EURUSD 459
USDJPY 450
BTCUSD 448
ETHUSD 193
GBPUSD 146
AUDUSD 54
EURNZD 40
GBPJPY 40
USDCAD 37
NZDUSD 35
CHFJPY 33
EURJPY 33
AUDJPY 21
EURAUD 13
EURCAD 8
USDCHF 7
GBPAUD 3
GBPCAD 2
EURGBP 2
GBPCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
CADJPY 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.2K
EURUSD 453
USDJPY 80
BTCUSD 847
ETHUSD 879
GBPUSD -15
AUDUSD -60
EURNZD 90
GBPJPY -168
USDCAD -53
NZDUSD -31
CHFJPY -29
EURJPY -46
AUDJPY 73
EURAUD -13
EURCAD 7
USDCHF 4
GBPAUD 13
GBPCAD -7
EURGBP 8
GBPCHF 0
NZDCHF 4
CADJPY 12
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7M
EURUSD 34K
USDJPY 20K
BTCUSD 2.1M
ETHUSD 196K
GBPUSD 4.4K
AUDUSD 1.9K
EURNZD 16K
GBPJPY -20K
USDCAD -6.6K
NZDUSD -573
CHFJPY -2.9K
EURJPY -6.2K
AUDJPY 11K
EURAUD -2K
EURCAD 223
USDCHF -48
GBPAUD 651
GBPCAD -228
EURGBP 164
GBPCHF 29
NZDCHF 117
CADJPY 251
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +273.36 USD
Worst trade: -299 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 36
Maximal consecutive profit: +666.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -941.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-2
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 9
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 3
EnviLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.20 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 8
Exness-Real26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.36 × 25
Exness-Real9
0.40 × 346
Exness-Real25
0.45 × 128
EagleFX-Live
0.50 × 6
Darwinex-Live-2
0.56 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.60 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.64 × 11
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.66 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.68 × 53
157 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 04:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 07:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 15:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 13:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 05:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 18:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.10.20 14:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 13:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 17:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 12:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 10:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 07:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 17:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 20:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Portfolio Low
30 USD per month
467%
0
0
USD
9.5K
USD
71
100%
12 254
72%
92%
1.12
0.59
USD
87%
1:500
Copy

