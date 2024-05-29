- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12 254
Profit Trades:
8 896 (72.59%)
Loss Trades:
3 358 (27.40%)
Best trade:
273.36 USD
Worst trade:
-298.83 USD
Gross Profit:
66 524.52 USD (53 732 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59 315.68 USD (44 404 106 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
78 (666.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
840.81 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
91.84%
Max deposit load:
78.63%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
390
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.40
Long Trades:
9 883 (80.65%)
Short Trades:
2 371 (19.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
7.48 USD
Average Loss:
-17.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-941.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-941.33 USD (36)
Monthly growth:
43.29%
Annual Forecast:
525.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 060.02 USD
Maximal:
3 007.00 USD (33.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.63% (2 873.79 USD)
By Equity:
82.37% (1 285.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10227
|EURUSD
|459
|USDJPY
|450
|BTCUSD
|448
|ETHUSD
|193
|GBPUSD
|146
|AUDUSD
|54
|EURNZD
|40
|GBPJPY
|40
|USDCAD
|37
|NZDUSD
|35
|CHFJPY
|33
|EURJPY
|33
|AUDJPY
|21
|EURAUD
|13
|EURCAD
|8
|USDCHF
|7
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|EURUSD
|453
|USDJPY
|80
|BTCUSD
|847
|ETHUSD
|879
|GBPUSD
|-15
|AUDUSD
|-60
|EURNZD
|90
|GBPJPY
|-168
|USDCAD
|-53
|NZDUSD
|-31
|CHFJPY
|-29
|EURJPY
|-46
|AUDJPY
|73
|EURAUD
|-13
|EURCAD
|7
|USDCHF
|4
|GBPAUD
|13
|GBPCAD
|-7
|EURGBP
|8
|GBPCHF
|0
|NZDCHF
|4
|CADJPY
|12
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7M
|EURUSD
|34K
|USDJPY
|20K
|BTCUSD
|2.1M
|ETHUSD
|196K
|GBPUSD
|4.4K
|AUDUSD
|1.9K
|EURNZD
|16K
|GBPJPY
|-20K
|USDCAD
|-6.6K
|NZDUSD
|-573
|CHFJPY
|-2.9K
|EURJPY
|-6.2K
|AUDJPY
|11K
|EURAUD
|-2K
|EURCAD
|223
|USDCHF
|-48
|GBPAUD
|651
|GBPCAD
|-228
|EURGBP
|164
|GBPCHF
|29
|NZDCHF
|117
|CADJPY
|251
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +273.36 USD
Worst trade: -299 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 36
Maximal consecutive profit: +666.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -941.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 9
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
EnviLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 8
|
Exness-Real26
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.36 × 25
|
Exness-Real9
|0.40 × 346
|
Exness-Real25
|0.45 × 128
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.56 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.60 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.64 × 11
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.66 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.68 × 53
