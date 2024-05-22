The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal07" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live 1 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 3 HFMarkets-Live Server2 0.00 × 1 RVDMarkets-Live ECN 0.00 × 1 CharlesFX-FX-CFD Live 0.00 × 3 WForex-Real 0.00 × 1 KRCCORP-Real 0.00 × 3 FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7 0.00 × 3 Activtrades-Demo 0.00 × 3 Alpari-Standard2 0.00 × 5 BenchMark-Real 0.00 × 3 Alpari-ECN1 0.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live04 0.00 × 2 Activtrades-2 0.00 × 3 ForexTrend-Trade7 0.50 × 2 Ava-Demo 1.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Demo02 1.21 × 140 IronFX-Real1 1.50 × 2 SquaredMT4-Demo 2.67 × 3 IamFX-Live 3.00 × 2 Alpari-Standard3 3.11 × 9 Activtrades-3 4.00 × 20 RoboForex-Pro 4.33 × 6 OneTrade-Real 4.67 × 57 MBTrading-Live 5.00 × 2 25 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor