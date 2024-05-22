SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Yugehuiwan
Ming Yu He

Yugehuiwan

Ming Yu He
0 reviews
Reliability
90 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 222%
FXCM-USDReal07
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 808
Profit Trades:
442 (24.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 366 (75.55%)
Best trade:
1 185.52 USD
Worst trade:
-134.28 USD
Gross Profit:
46 647.50 USD (2 095 735 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 043.86 USD (1 195 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 133.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 777.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
97.86%
Max deposit load:
11.01%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.79
Long Trades:
1 246 (68.92%)
Short Trades:
562 (31.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
8.08 USD
Average Profit:
105.54 USD
Average Loss:
-23.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
43 (-697.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 460.85 USD (33)
Monthly growth:
-6.88%
Annual Forecast:
-83.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
408.71 USD
Maximal:
2 523.75 USD (26.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.52% (428.72 USD)
By Equity:
1.56% (159.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 929
USDJPY 351
GBPJPY 192
GBPUSD 132
SPX500 78
AUDJPY 59
EURUSD 36
EURJPY 20
GER30 7
JPN225 3
AUDUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 14K
USDJPY 944
GBPJPY -1.4K
GBPUSD -149
SPX500 686
AUDJPY -616
EURUSD 176
EURJPY -116
GER30 -214
JPN225 964
AUDUSD 2
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 707K
USDJPY 29K
GBPJPY -18K
GBPUSD 1.9K
SPX500 72K
AUDJPY -8.2K
EURUSD -2.3K
EURJPY 1.2K
GER30 -53K
JPN225 171K
AUDUSD 2
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 185.52 USD
Worst trade: -134 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 133.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -697.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal07" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 1
CharlesFX-FX-CFD Live
0.00 × 3
WForex-Real
0.00 × 1
KRCCORP-Real
0.00 × 3
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 3
Activtrades-Demo
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 5
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 3
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Activtrades-2
0.00 × 3
ForexTrend-Trade7
0.50 × 2
Ava-Demo
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.21 × 140
IronFX-Real1
1.50 × 2
SquaredMT4-Demo
2.67 × 3
IamFX-Live
3.00 × 2
Alpari-Standard3
3.11 × 9
Activtrades-3
4.00 × 20
RoboForex-Pro
4.33 × 6
OneTrade-Real
4.67 × 57
MBTrading-Live
5.00 × 2
25 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
我是宇哥汇玩
No reviews
2025.12.18 19:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.13 07:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 01:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 17:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 17:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 17:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 16:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.07 11:02
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 11:02
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 21:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yugehuiwan
30 USD per month
222%
0
0
USD
8K
USD
90
99%
1 808
24%
98%
1.45
8.08
USD
33%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.