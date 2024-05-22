- Growth
Trades:
1 808
Profit Trades:
442 (24.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 366 (75.55%)
Best trade:
1 185.52 USD
Worst trade:
-134.28 USD
Gross Profit:
46 647.50 USD (2 095 735 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 043.86 USD (1 195 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 133.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 777.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
97.86%
Max deposit load:
11.01%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.79
Long Trades:
1 246 (68.92%)
Short Trades:
562 (31.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
8.08 USD
Average Profit:
105.54 USD
Average Loss:
-23.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
43 (-697.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 460.85 USD (33)
Monthly growth:
-6.88%
Annual Forecast:
-83.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
408.71 USD
Maximal:
2 523.75 USD (26.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.52% (428.72 USD)
By Equity:
1.56% (159.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|929
|USDJPY
|351
|GBPJPY
|192
|GBPUSD
|132
|SPX500
|78
|AUDJPY
|59
|EURUSD
|36
|EURJPY
|20
|GER30
|7
|JPN225
|3
|AUDUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|14K
|USDJPY
|944
|GBPJPY
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD
|-149
|SPX500
|686
|AUDJPY
|-616
|EURUSD
|176
|EURJPY
|-116
|GER30
|-214
|JPN225
|964
|AUDUSD
|2
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|707K
|USDJPY
|29K
|GBPJPY
|-18K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|SPX500
|72K
|AUDJPY
|-8.2K
|EURUSD
|-2.3K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|GER30
|-53K
|JPN225
|171K
|AUDUSD
|2
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 185.52 USD
Worst trade: -134 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 133.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -697.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal07" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
HFMarkets-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
CharlesFX-FX-CFD Live
|0.00 × 3
|
WForex-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
KRCCORP-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 3
|
Activtrades-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Standard2
|0.00 × 5
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Activtrades-2
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTrend-Trade7
|0.50 × 2
|
Ava-Demo
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|1.21 × 140
|
IronFX-Real1
|1.50 × 2
|
SquaredMT4-Demo
|2.67 × 3
|
IamFX-Live
|3.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Standard3
|3.11 × 9
|
Activtrades-3
|4.00 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.33 × 6
|
OneTrade-Real
|4.67 × 57
|
MBTrading-Live
|5.00 × 2
