Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Kivenara 815M52F
Kevin Rana Sidharta

Kivenara 815M52F

Kevin Rana Sidharta
0 reviews
Reliability
104 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2023 48%
OctaFX-Real10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
224 (51.14%)
Loss Trades:
214 (48.86%)
Best trade:
1 005.21 USD
Worst trade:
-367.56 USD
Gross Profit:
37 313.35 USD (242 028 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 811.95 USD (216 896 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (943.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 907.83 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
36.48%
Max deposit load:
6.51%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
251 (57.31%)
Short Trades:
187 (42.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
166.58 USD
Average Loss:
-172.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 351.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 351.42 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
22.56%
Annual Forecast:
273.77%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 197.90 USD
Maximal:
4 928.61 USD (86.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.07% (4 928.61 USD)
By Equity:
5.00% (125.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 438
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 501
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 25K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 005.21 USD
Worst trade: -368 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +943.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 351.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real7
4.33 × 6
Kiven using follow trend method in captivating the entry position and combining with single entry decision making to maintain the risk for every trade Kiven make.
No reviews
2025.10.21 14:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 22:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.15 14:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 20:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 18:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.27 18:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.25 18:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.20 16:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.09 17:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.05 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.08 22:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.06.20 21:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.56% of days out of 178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.06.20 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.17 11:34
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.