Shady Mohamed Ahmed Hassan

UAE TRADER 621

Shady Mohamed Ahmed Hassan
0 reviews
Reliability
86 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 89%
Tradeview-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 526
Profit Trades:
1 101 (72.14%)
Loss Trades:
425 (27.85%)
Best trade:
202.44 USD
Worst trade:
-166.40 USD
Gross Profit:
3 993.11 USD (109 324 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 668.39 USD (73 194 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (84.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
202.75 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
7.17%
Max deposit load:
96.59%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.61
Long Trades:
590 (38.66%)
Short Trades:
936 (61.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
0.87 USD
Average Profit:
3.63 USD
Average Loss:
-6.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-173.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-285.96 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.25%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
287.11 USD (8.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.30% (287.11 USD)
By Equity:
45.71% (931.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1271
EURUSD 255
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
EURUSD 305
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26K
EURUSD 10K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +202.44 USD
Worst trade: -166 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +84.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tradeview-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OQtima-Live
2.87 × 160
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Hello Investor, My trading strategy based on fundamentals and technical. I don't trade high risk events and news. Always try to go with flow means respect the trend .
مرحبًا أيها المستثمر ، استراتيجية التداول الخاصة بي مبنية على الأساسيات والتقنيات. أنا لا أتداول الأحداث والأخبار عالية المخاطر. حاول دائمًا السير مع التدفق يعني احترام الاتجاه.



Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
UAE TRADER 621
30 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
86
94%
1 526
72%
7%
1.49
0.87
USD
46%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.