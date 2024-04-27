SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Cryptonic
Jyden John Kirkpatrick

Cryptonic

Jyden John Kirkpatrick
0 reviews
Reliability
122 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 581%
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
26 809
Profit Trades:
17 694 (66.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 115 (34.00%)
Best trade:
10 332.01 USD
Worst trade:
-1 660.36 USD
Gross Profit:
250 100.18 USD (3 328 379 pips)
Gross Loss:
-179 235.81 USD (3 542 676 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (48.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 180.09 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
45.43%
Max deposit load:
41.45%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
375
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.78
Long Trades:
14 284 (53.28%)
Short Trades:
12 525 (46.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.64 USD
Average Profit:
14.13 USD
Average Loss:
-19.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
41 (-2 579.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 189.69 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
1.40%
Annual Forecast:
16.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18 770.53 USD (19.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.01% (18 770.53 USD)
By Equity:
28.26% (15 733.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.p 17267
GBPUSD.p 7429
EURUSD.p 1848
USDJPY.p 211
AUDCHF.p 54
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.p 55K
GBPUSD.p 19K
EURUSD.p -4.1K
USDJPY.p 662
AUDCHF.p 363
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.p -199K
GBPUSD.p 6.2K
EURUSD.p -29K
USDJPY.p 13K
AUDCHF.p -490
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10 332.01 USD
Worst trade: -1 660 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 579.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.02 14:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.01 23:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.01 23:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 18:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 01:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 07:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 21:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 17:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 02:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.24 12:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.24 08:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 11:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.11 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 05:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 12:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.29 23:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
