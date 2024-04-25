- Growth
Trades:
734
Profit Trades:
308 (41.96%)
Loss Trades:
426 (58.04%)
Best trade:
459.20 USD
Worst trade:
-435.85 USD
Gross Profit:
42 948.98 USD (2 926 574 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 579.17 USD (2 547 543 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 070.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 628.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
84.41%
Max deposit load:
12.60%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
413 (56.27%)
Short Trades:
321 (43.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
1.87 USD
Average Profit:
139.44 USD
Average Loss:
-97.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-879.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 838.77 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-24.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
594.92 USD
Maximal:
3 621.73 USD (59.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.48% (3 621.73 USD)
By Equity:
14.50% (604.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|277
|GBPJPY
|164
|NQ100.R
|154
|USDJPY
|44
|DJ30.R
|34
|GBPUSD
|24
|AUDUSD
|17
|CADJPY
|10
|EURUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|GBPJPY
|-847
|NQ100.R
|441
|USDJPY
|-1K
|DJ30.R
|90
|GBPUSD
|-5
|AUDUSD
|-440
|CADJPY
|-59
|EURUSD
|-9
|USDCHF
|-263
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|68K
|GBPJPY
|-7.2K
|NQ100.R
|341K
|USDJPY
|-20K
|DJ30.R
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|166
|AUDUSD
|-977
|CADJPY
|-2.2K
|EURUSD
|-243
|USDCHF
|-982
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Best trade: +459.20 USD
Worst trade: -436 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 070.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -879.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
