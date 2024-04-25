SignalsSections
Gery Kurniawan Sahabu

BlueSky Trades

Gery Kurniawan Sahabu
0 reviews
Reliability
87 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 41%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
734
Profit Trades:
308 (41.96%)
Loss Trades:
426 (58.04%)
Best trade:
459.20 USD
Worst trade:
-435.85 USD
Gross Profit:
42 948.98 USD (2 926 574 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 579.17 USD (2 547 543 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 070.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 628.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
84.41%
Max deposit load:
12.60%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
413 (56.27%)
Short Trades:
321 (43.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
1.87 USD
Average Profit:
139.44 USD
Average Loss:
-97.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-879.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 838.77 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-24.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
594.92 USD
Maximal:
3 621.73 USD (59.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.48% (3 621.73 USD)
By Equity:
14.50% (604.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 277
GBPJPY 164
NQ100.R 154
USDJPY 44
DJ30.R 34
GBPUSD 24
AUDUSD 17
CADJPY 10
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.5K
GBPJPY -847
NQ100.R 441
USDJPY -1K
DJ30.R 90
GBPUSD -5
AUDUSD -440
CADJPY -59
EURUSD -9
USDCHF -263
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 68K
GBPJPY -7.2K
NQ100.R 341K
USDJPY -20K
DJ30.R 1.3K
GBPUSD 166
AUDUSD -977
CADJPY -2.2K
EURUSD -243
USDCHF -982
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +459.20 USD
Worst trade: -436 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 070.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -879.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
316 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 18:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 10:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 17:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 17:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 18:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.31 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 02:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 14:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 09:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 15:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 14:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 01:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.06 17:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.