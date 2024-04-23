SignalsSections
Alex Pontes Buziquia

Hidra

Alex Pontes Buziquia
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 -10%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 908
Profit Trades:
8 510 (78.01%)
Loss Trades:
2 398 (21.98%)
Best trade:
928.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 100.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
195 835.00 BRL (661 248 115 pips)
Gross Loss:
-206 913.00 BRL (509 975 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (1 326.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 583.00 BRL (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
17.78%
Max deposit load:
97.17%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
80
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.53
Long Trades:
5 285 (48.45%)
Short Trades:
5 623 (51.55%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-1.02 BRL
Average Profit:
23.01 BRL
Average Loss:
-86.29 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 173.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 484.00 BRL (7)
Monthly growth:
-6.41%
Annual Forecast:
-77.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18 397.00 BRL
Maximal:
20 929.00 BRL (18.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.36% (20 929.00 BRL)
By Equity:
9.35% (4 717.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 962
WINV25 783
WINQ25 225
WING26 80
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 -40K
WINV25 -24K
WINQ25 -15K
WING26 -3.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 -210K
WINV25 -164K
WINQ25 -52K
WING26 -25K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +928.00 BRL
Worst trade: -1 100 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 326.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 173.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
7.50 × 4
No reviews
2025.10.21 19:31
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 19:31
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 19:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 15:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 14:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.11 18:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.25% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.02 09:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.04.24 15:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.04.23 16:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.04.23 16:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.04.23 15:20
Share of trading days is too low
2024.04.23 15:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.04.23 14:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.23 03:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hidra
999 USD per month
-10%
0
0
USD
100K
BRL
21
100%
10 908
78%
18%
0.94
-1.02
BRL
18%
1:1
