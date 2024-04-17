SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / NEOTRADE
Andre Bercam Viana

NEOTRADE

Andre Bercam Viana
0 reviews
Reliability
94 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 161%
VantageInternational-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 574
Profit Trades:
1 232 (78.27%)
Loss Trades:
342 (21.73%)
Best trade:
8 812.80 USD
Worst trade:
-1 251.60 USD
Gross Profit:
85 222.48 USD (328 482 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 211.12 USD (248 531 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (581.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 812.80 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.94%
Max deposit load:
22.87%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
13.94
Long Trades:
781 (49.62%)
Short Trades:
793 (50.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
33.68 USD
Average Profit:
69.17 USD
Average Loss:
-94.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-8.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 652.74 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.62%
Annual Forecast:
43.23%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 802.94 USD (9.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.78% (3 652.74 USD)
By Equity:
20.78% (20 090.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 875
AUDCAD 350
USDJPY 226
GBPUSD 78
XAUUSD 45
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 41K
AUDCAD 7.2K
USDJPY 1.5K
GBPUSD 1.1K
XAUUSD 2.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 35K
AUDCAD 16K
USDJPY 8.2K
GBPUSD -3.6K
XAUUSD 24K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 812.80 USD
Worst trade: -1 252 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +581.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 1590
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.45 × 9364
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.65 × 46
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.68 × 591
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.69 × 811
Axiory-Live
0.75 × 2784
DooTechnology-Live
0.76 × 1155
FusionMarkets-Live
0.79 × 5930
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.89 × 38
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 2740
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.99 × 19092
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.00 × 25
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.07 × 15
StriforLtd-Live
1.23 × 939
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.30 × 13312
FXView-Live
1.33 × 42
itexsys-Platform
1.33 × 3
tegasFX-Main-UK
1.33 × 3
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 4571
74 more...
No reviews
