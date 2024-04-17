- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 574
Profit Trades:
1 232 (78.27%)
Loss Trades:
342 (21.73%)
Best trade:
8 812.80 USD
Worst trade:
-1 251.60 USD
Gross Profit:
85 222.48 USD (328 482 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 211.12 USD (248 531 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (581.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 812.80 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.94%
Max deposit load:
22.87%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
13.94
Long Trades:
781 (49.62%)
Short Trades:
793 (50.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
33.68 USD
Average Profit:
69.17 USD
Average Loss:
-94.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-8.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 652.74 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.62%
Annual Forecast:
43.23%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 802.94 USD (9.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.78% (3 652.74 USD)
By Equity:
20.78% (20 090.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|875
|AUDCAD
|350
|USDJPY
|226
|GBPUSD
|78
|XAUUSD
|45
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|41K
|AUDCAD
|7.2K
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|35K
|AUDCAD
|16K
|USDJPY
|8.2K
|GBPUSD
|-3.6K
|XAUUSD
|24K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 812.80 USD
Worst trade: -1 252 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +581.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
SwitchMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 1590
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.45 × 9364
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.65 × 46
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.68 × 591
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.69 × 811
|
Axiory-Live
|0.75 × 2784
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.76 × 1155
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.79 × 5930
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.89 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.98 × 2740
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.99 × 19092
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.00 × 25
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.07 × 15
|
StriforLtd-Live
|1.23 × 939
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.30 × 13312
|
FXView-Live
|1.33 × 42
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.33 × 3
|
tegasFX-Main-UK
|1.33 × 3
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.41 × 4571
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
161%
0
0
USD
USD
66K
USD
USD
94
97%
1 574
78%
99%
2.64
33.68
USD
USD
21%
1:500