Kai Fung Leung

Jitty Portfolio

Kai Fung Leung
1 review
Reliability
88 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 81%
Pepperstone-Edge05
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
733
Profit Trades:
329 (44.88%)
Loss Trades:
404 (55.12%)
Best trade:
5 352.85 HKD
Worst trade:
-2 055.84 HKD
Gross Profit:
337 925.63 HKD (46 575 903 pips)
Gross Loss:
-296 659.56 HKD (44 058 735 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (19 289.79 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 802.13 HKD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
47.11%
Max deposit load:
42.96%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.36
Long Trades:
369 (50.34%)
Short Trades:
364 (49.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
56.30 HKD
Average Profit:
1 027.13 HKD
Average Loss:
-734.31 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-7 771.63 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 212.73 HKD (15)
Monthly growth:
-24.62%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 794.46 HKD
Maximal:
30 307.79 HKD (28.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.19% (26 836.36 HKD)
By Equity:
7.03% (3 908.53 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 541
ETHUSD 192
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.9K
ETHUSD 3.4K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 2.3M
ETHUSD 267K
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 352.85 HKD
Worst trade: -2 056 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +19 289.79 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 771.63 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Demo
0.39 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live10
4.00 × 2
Average rating:
HAAHAA
61
HAAHAA 2025.03.10 22:15 
 

作者你好,11天没有开单了,是目前出现什么事情了吗?

2025.11.26 17:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 17:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 08:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 07:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 22:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.30 23:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 16:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 03:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 18:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 17:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.16 14:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 01:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 20:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 18:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.15 21:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.18 18:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.06 05:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Jitty Portfolio
39 USD per month
81%
0
0
USD
43K
HKD
88
100%
733
44%
47%
1.13
56.30
HKD
33%
1:500
