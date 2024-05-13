SignalsSections
Wells Velasquez Maciel

XP

Wells Velasquez Maciel
1 review
99 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -14%
XPMT5-PRD
1:3
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 570
Profit Trades:
726 (46.24%)
Loss Trades:
844 (53.76%)
Best trade:
388.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-382.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
76 510.00 BRL (597 551 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78 626.00 BRL (805 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1 117.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 354.00 BRL (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
9.44%
Max deposit load:
58.87%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
770 (49.04%)
Short Trades:
800 (50.96%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-1.35 BRL
Average Profit:
105.39 BRL
Average Loss:
-93.16 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 100.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 316.00 BRL (12)
Monthly growth:
10.98%
Annual Forecast:
133.21%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 766.00 BRL
Maximal:
9 011.00 BRL (46.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.24% (9 002.00 BRL)
By Equity:
4.96% (247.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINQ24 161
WINJ24 156
WINM24 138
WEGE3 136
WINM25 136
WINJ25 132
WINV24 106
WINZ24 105
WINQ25 105
WINV25 99
WINZ25 87
WING25 79
WING24 25
WING26 16
WDOX24 9
WDOU24 8
WDOV24 8
WDOJ24 7
WDOK24 7
WDOM24 7
WDON24 7
WDOZ24 7
WDOH24 6
WDOQ24 5
WDOF25 5
WDOJ25 4
WDOM25 4
WDOG25 2
WDOK25 2
WDOH25 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINQ24 -162
WINJ24 715
WINM24 265
WEGE3 -30
WINM25 -239
WINJ25 -623
WINV24 397
WINZ24 -1K
WINQ25 -943
WINV25 684
WINZ25 128
WING25 199
WING24 495
WING26 -106
WDOX24 150
WDOU24 -84
WDOV24 148
WDOJ24 304
WDOK24 84
WDOM24 -2
WDON24 -165
WDOZ24 -337
WDOH24 -97
WDOQ24 -119
WDOF25 -157
WDOJ25 -99
WDOM25 -161
WDOG25 -13
WDOK25 -90
WDOH25 -66
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINQ24 -2.8K
WINJ24 4K
WINM24 3.7K
WEGE3 232
WINM25 -4.1K
WINJ25 -6.7K
WINV24 -356
WINZ24 -6.1K
WINQ25 -11K
WINV25 6.1K
WINZ25 1.1K
WING25 2.3K
WING24 6K
WING26 -1.3K
WDOX24 34K
WDOU24 -19K
WDOV24 20K
WDOJ24 25K
WDOK24 7.5K
WDOM24 5.5K
WDON24 -38K
WDOZ24 -77K
WDOH24 -23K
WDOQ24 -27K
WDOF25 -36K
WDOJ25 -10K
WDOM25 -37K
WDOG25 -3K
WDOK25 -15K
WDOH25 -7.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +388.00 BRL
Worst trade: -382 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 117.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 100.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
3.86 × 4491
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
3.91 × 751
Rico-PRD
5.55 × 857
Monitoring

Trades done by EAs


Futures Index and Stocks

Day trading only

Risk 1%


Average rating:
77free
9
77free 2024.05.13 14:34  (modified 2024.05.13 15:27) 
 

sabe dizer o porque o meu so entra com 1 lote no Winm?

2025.06.11 14:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 14:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 488 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.28 15:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.26 12:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.21% of days out of 481 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.29 13:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.17 18:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 442 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.16 16:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 18:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 439 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.11 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.11 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 436 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.11 13:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.10 16:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.09 18:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.19 15:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.19 11:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.05 17:27
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.01 16:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.06.20 18:24
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
