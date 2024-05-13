- Growth
Trades:
1 570
Profit Trades:
726 (46.24%)
Loss Trades:
844 (53.76%)
Best trade:
388.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-382.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
76 510.00 BRL (597 551 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78 626.00 BRL (805 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1 117.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 354.00 BRL (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
9.44%
Max deposit load:
58.87%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
770 (49.04%)
Short Trades:
800 (50.96%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-1.35 BRL
Average Profit:
105.39 BRL
Average Loss:
-93.16 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 100.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 316.00 BRL (12)
Monthly growth:
10.98%
Annual Forecast:
133.21%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 766.00 BRL
Maximal:
9 011.00 BRL (46.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.24% (9 002.00 BRL)
By Equity:
4.96% (247.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINQ24
|161
|WINJ24
|156
|WINM24
|138
|WEGE3
|136
|WINM25
|136
|WINJ25
|132
|WINV24
|106
|WINZ24
|105
|WINQ25
|105
|WINV25
|99
|WINZ25
|87
|WING25
|79
|WING24
|25
|WING26
|16
|WDOX24
|9
|WDOU24
|8
|WDOV24
|8
|WDOJ24
|7
|WDOK24
|7
|WDOM24
|7
|WDON24
|7
|WDOZ24
|7
|WDOH24
|6
|WDOQ24
|5
|WDOF25
|5
|WDOJ25
|4
|WDOM25
|4
|WDOG25
|2
|WDOK25
|2
|WDOH25
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINQ24
|-162
|WINJ24
|715
|WINM24
|265
|WEGE3
|-30
|WINM25
|-239
|WINJ25
|-623
|WINV24
|397
|WINZ24
|-1K
|WINQ25
|-943
|WINV25
|684
|WINZ25
|128
|WING25
|199
|WING24
|495
|WING26
|-106
|WDOX24
|150
|WDOU24
|-84
|WDOV24
|148
|WDOJ24
|304
|WDOK24
|84
|WDOM24
|-2
|WDON24
|-165
|WDOZ24
|-337
|WDOH24
|-97
|WDOQ24
|-119
|WDOF25
|-157
|WDOJ25
|-99
|WDOM25
|-161
|WDOG25
|-13
|WDOK25
|-90
|WDOH25
|-66
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINQ24
|-2.8K
|WINJ24
|4K
|WINM24
|3.7K
|WEGE3
|232
|WINM25
|-4.1K
|WINJ25
|-6.7K
|WINV24
|-356
|WINZ24
|-6.1K
|WINQ25
|-11K
|WINV25
|6.1K
|WINZ25
|1.1K
|WING25
|2.3K
|WING24
|6K
|WING26
|-1.3K
|WDOX24
|34K
|WDOU24
|-19K
|WDOV24
|20K
|WDOJ24
|25K
|WDOK24
|7.5K
|WDOM24
|5.5K
|WDON24
|-38K
|WDOZ24
|-77K
|WDOH24
|-23K
|WDOQ24
|-27K
|WDOF25
|-36K
|WDOJ25
|-10K
|WDOM25
|-37K
|WDOG25
|-3K
|WDOK25
|-15K
|WDOH25
|-7.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +388.00 BRL
Worst trade: -382 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 117.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 100.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Monitoring
Trades done by EAs
Futures Index and Stocks
Day trading only
Risk 1%
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
USD
4.9K
BRL
BRL
99
96%
1 570
46%
9%
0.97
-1.35
BRL
BRL
49%
1:3
