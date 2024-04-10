SignalsSections
Mateus Saccomani Ciavatta

Spider Black

Mateus Saccomani Ciavatta
0 reviews
Reliability
122 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 21%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 081
Profit Trades:
3 727 (73.35%)
Loss Trades:
1 354 (26.65%)
Best trade:
1 600.05 USD
Worst trade:
-32 510.24 USD
Gross Profit:
131 877.71 USD (599 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-129 830.87 USD (405 168 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (584.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 354.83 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
97.19%
Max deposit load:
52.84%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
2 488 (48.97%)
Short Trades:
2 593 (51.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
35.38 USD
Average Loss:
-95.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-2 798.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33 738.53 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.56%
Annual Forecast:
79.61%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 885.79 USD
Maximal:
37 134.49 USD (122.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.33% (37 197.49 USD)
By Equity:
83.44% (33 919.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDxx 3996
NZDCADxx 588
AUDCADxx 441
AUDNZDxx 42
USDJPYxx 7
US30xx 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDxx 15K
NZDCADxx 4.2K
AUDCADxx -16K
AUDNZDxx -925
USDJPYxx 120
US30xx -7
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDxx 110K
NZDCADxx 26K
AUDCADxx 54K
AUDNZDxx 1.3K
USDJPYxx 2.9K
US30xx 50
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 600.05 USD
Worst trade: -32 510 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +584.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 798.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Spider Black é um algoritmo 100% automatizado de investimento no mercado de Forex, com uma eficiente gestão de risco aliada com um excelente risco x retorno.
No reviews
2025.12.16 03:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 19:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 01:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 06:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.15 00:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 22:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 19:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 04:20
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.13 13:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.13 11:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.13 01:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.11 01:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
