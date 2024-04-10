- Growth
Trades:
5 081
Profit Trades:
3 727 (73.35%)
Loss Trades:
1 354 (26.65%)
Best trade:
1 600.05 USD
Worst trade:
-32 510.24 USD
Gross Profit:
131 877.71 USD (599 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-129 830.87 USD (405 168 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (584.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 354.83 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
97.19%
Max deposit load:
52.84%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
2 488 (48.97%)
Short Trades:
2 593 (51.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
35.38 USD
Average Loss:
-95.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-2 798.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33 738.53 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.56%
Annual Forecast:
79.61%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 885.79 USD
Maximal:
37 134.49 USD (122.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.33% (37 197.49 USD)
By Equity:
83.44% (33 919.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDxx
|3996
|NZDCADxx
|588
|AUDCADxx
|441
|AUDNZDxx
|42
|USDJPYxx
|7
|US30xx
|7
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDxx
|15K
|NZDCADxx
|4.2K
|AUDCADxx
|-16K
|AUDNZDxx
|-925
|USDJPYxx
|120
|US30xx
|-7
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDxx
|110K
|NZDCADxx
|26K
|AUDCADxx
|54K
|AUDNZDxx
|1.3K
|USDJPYxx
|2.9K
|US30xx
|50
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Spider Black é um algoritmo 100% automatizado de investimento no mercado de Forex, com uma eficiente gestão de risco aliada com um excelente risco x retorno.
