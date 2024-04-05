SignalsSections
Lim Tonny

ATI Gold V4

Lim Tonny
0 reviews
Reliability
90 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 120%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 894
Profit Trades:
1 840 (97.14%)
Loss Trades:
54 (2.85%)
Best trade:
1 615.04 USD
Worst trade:
-6 063.42 USD
Gross Profit:
61 224.65 USD (391 647 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 089.37 USD (226 702 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
233 (5 442.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 030.38 USD (224)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
52.42%
Max deposit load:
161.96%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
1 894 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
13.80 USD
Average Profit:
33.27 USD
Average Loss:
-649.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11 486.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 617.02 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
53.59%
Annual Forecast:
650.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14 617.02 USD (33.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.30% (11 486.40 USD)
By Equity:
94.27% (12 033.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 1894
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 26K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 165K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 615.04 USD
Worst trade: -6 063 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 224
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 442.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11 486.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ATI Gold V4
30 USD per month
1 120%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
90
100%
1 894
97%
52%
1.74
13.80
USD
94%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.