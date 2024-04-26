SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FOREX VN 04 XM
Van Phuoc Bui

FOREX VN 04 XM

Van Phuoc Bui
0 reviews
Reliability
89 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 175%
XMGlobal-Real 23
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 024
Profit Trades:
722 (70.50%)
Loss Trades:
302 (29.49%)
Best trade:
45.68 USD
Worst trade:
-24.20 USD
Gross Profit:
659.10 USD (437 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
-524.41 USD (408 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (24.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
91.65%
Max deposit load:
130.36%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
400 (39.06%)
Short Trades:
624 (60.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
0.91 USD
Average Loss:
-1.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-7.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.55 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.37%
Annual Forecast:
16.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.86 USD
Maximal:
135.12 USD (70.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.51% (135.12 USD)
By Equity:
86.70% (387.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 456
EURUSDm# 340
USDCADm# 91
EURGBPm# 65
AUDCADm# 54
GBPUSDm# 6
AUDUSDm# 5
USDCHFm# 5
OILMn-JUN25 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 10
EURUSDm# 117
USDCADm# 0
EURGBPm# 6
AUDCADm# 11
GBPUSDm# 1
AUDUSDm# -2
USDCHFm# -2
OILMn-JUN25 -7
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 15K
EURUSDm# 7.1K
USDCADm# -3.3K
EURGBPm# 556
AUDCADm# 11K
GBPUSDm# 1K
AUDUSDm# -1.8K
USDCHFm# -1.4K
OILMn-JUN25 -69
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.68 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Robot sl. tp 
No reviews
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 11:21
2025.11.12 20:41
2025.11.10 10:19
2025.11.10 10:19
2025.10.30 04:28
2025.10.29 11:43
2025.10.29 11:43
2025.10.27 04:19
2025.10.16 07:01
2025.10.16 07:01
2025.10.09 00:18
2025.10.03 07:53
2025.10.03 07:53
2025.09.30 01:01
2025.09.22 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 07:26
2025.09.02 07:26
2025.08.29 18:20
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FOREX VN 04 XM
30 USD per month
175%
0
0
USD
402
USD
89
99%
1 024
70%
92%
1.25
0.13
USD
87%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.