Trades:
1 024
Profit Trades:
722 (70.50%)
Loss Trades:
302 (29.49%)
Best trade:
45.68 USD
Worst trade:
-24.20 USD
Gross Profit:
659.10 USD (437 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
-524.41 USD (408 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (24.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
91.65%
Max deposit load:
130.36%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
400 (39.06%)
Short Trades:
624 (60.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
0.91 USD
Average Loss:
-1.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-7.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.55 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.37%
Annual Forecast:
16.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.86 USD
Maximal:
135.12 USD (70.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.51% (135.12 USD)
By Equity:
86.70% (387.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|456
|EURUSDm#
|340
|USDCADm#
|91
|EURGBPm#
|65
|AUDCADm#
|54
|GBPUSDm#
|6
|AUDUSDm#
|5
|USDCHFm#
|5
|OILMn-JUN25
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|10
|EURUSDm#
|117
|USDCADm#
|0
|EURGBPm#
|6
|AUDCADm#
|11
|GBPUSDm#
|1
|AUDUSDm#
|-2
|USDCHFm#
|-2
|OILMn-JUN25
|-7
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|15K
|EURUSDm#
|7.1K
|USDCADm#
|-3.3K
|EURGBPm#
|556
|AUDCADm#
|11K
|GBPUSDm#
|1K
|AUDUSDm#
|-1.8K
|USDCHFm#
|-1.4K
|OILMn-JUN25
|-69
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
Best trade: +45.68 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
