SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / WG
Era Trina Sari Utomo

WG

Era Trina Sari Utomo
0 reviews
95 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -40%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
431
Profit Trades:
202 (46.86%)
Loss Trades:
229 (53.13%)
Best trade:
485.05 USD
Worst trade:
-702.10 USD
Gross Profit:
5 546.67 USD (352 550 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 830.65 USD (326 745 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (354.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
734.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
29.67%
Max deposit load:
59.12%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
239 (55.45%)
Short Trades:
192 (44.55%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.66 USD
Average Profit:
27.46 USD
Average Loss:
-25.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-236.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-702.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.80%
Annual Forecast:
288.80%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
934.89 USD
Maximal:
1 069.67 USD (157.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.68% (914.44 USD)
By Equity:
41.65% (119.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 431
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -284
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +485.05 USD
Worst trade: -702 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +354.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -236.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
Asdfghj
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 11:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 09:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 07:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 19:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 18:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 07:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 14:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 12:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 13:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 14:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.21 14:55
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 23:51
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
