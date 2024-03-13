- Growth
Trades:
431
Profit Trades:
202 (46.86%)
Loss Trades:
229 (53.13%)
Best trade:
485.05 USD
Worst trade:
-702.10 USD
Gross Profit:
5 546.67 USD (352 550 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 830.65 USD (326 745 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (354.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
734.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
29.67%
Max deposit load:
59.12%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
239 (55.45%)
Short Trades:
192 (44.55%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.66 USD
Average Profit:
27.46 USD
Average Loss:
-25.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-236.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-702.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.80%
Annual Forecast:
288.80%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
934.89 USD
Maximal:
1 069.67 USD (157.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.68% (914.44 USD)
By Equity:
41.65% (119.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|431
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-284
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +485.05 USD
Worst trade: -702 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +354.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -236.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-40%
0
0
USD
USD
436
USD
USD
95
0%
431
46%
30%
0.95
-0.66
USD
USD
93%
1:200