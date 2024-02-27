- Growth
Trades:
57 715
Profit Trades:
43 397 (75.19%)
Loss Trades:
14 318 (24.81%)
Best trade:
1 844.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 545.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 771 123.00 BRL (-1 265 214 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 684 969.02 BRL (2 646 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (3 001.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 425.00 BRL (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
18.44%
Max deposit load:
99.96%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
112
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.88
Long Trades:
28 206 (48.87%)
Short Trades:
29 509 (51.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
1.49 BRL
Average Profit:
40.81 BRL
Average Loss:
-117.68 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-2 552.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 786.00 BRL (14)
Monthly growth:
-3.09%
Annual Forecast:
-37.54%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 723.00 BRL
Maximal:
29 965.00 BRL (20.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.08% (13 140.00 BRL)
By Equity:
7.92% (4 717.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINV24
|1337
|WINQ24
|1335
|WINZ24
|1331
|WINJ25
|1272
|WING25
|1133
|WINM25
|1102
|WINZ25
|1094
|WINV25
|1030
|WINJ24
|1025
|WINM24
|1025
|WINQ25
|895
|WING26
|112
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINV24
|-76K
|WINQ24
|-70K
|WINZ24
|-81K
|WINJ25
|-75K
|WING25
|-66K
|WINM25
|-39K
|WINZ25
|-67K
|WINV25
|-41K
|WINJ24
|-41K
|WINM24
|-43K
|WINQ25
|-52K
|WING26
|-8.6K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINV24
|-219K
|WINQ24
|-214K
|WINZ24
|-246K
|WINJ25
|-261K
|WING25
|-189K
|WINM25
|-215K
|WINZ25
|-239K
|WINV25
|-205K
|WINJ24
|-146K
|WINM24
|-165K
|WINQ25
|-184K
|WING26
|-31K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Best trade: +1 844.00 BRL
Worst trade: -1 545 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 001.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 552.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
999 USD per month
172%
0
0
USD
USD
136K
BRL
BRL
96
99%
57 715
75%
18%
1.05
1.49
BRL
BRL
21%
1:1