SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Aldebaran
Alex Pontes Buziquia

Aldebaran

Alex Pontes Buziquia
0 reviews
Reliability
96 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 172%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57 715
Profit Trades:
43 397 (75.19%)
Loss Trades:
14 318 (24.81%)
Best trade:
1 844.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 545.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 771 123.00 BRL (-1 265 214 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 684 969.02 BRL (2 646 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (3 001.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 425.00 BRL (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
18.44%
Max deposit load:
99.96%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
112
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.88
Long Trades:
28 206 (48.87%)
Short Trades:
29 509 (51.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
1.49 BRL
Average Profit:
40.81 BRL
Average Loss:
-117.68 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-2 552.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 786.00 BRL (14)
Monthly growth:
-3.09%
Annual Forecast:
-37.54%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 723.00 BRL
Maximal:
29 965.00 BRL (20.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.08% (13 140.00 BRL)
By Equity:
7.92% (4 717.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINV24 1337
WINQ24 1335
WINZ24 1331
WINJ25 1272
WING25 1133
WINM25 1102
WINZ25 1094
WINV25 1030
WINJ24 1025
WINM24 1025
WINQ25 895
WING26 112
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINV24 -76K
WINQ24 -70K
WINZ24 -81K
WINJ25 -75K
WING25 -66K
WINM25 -39K
WINZ25 -67K
WINV25 -41K
WINJ24 -41K
WINM24 -43K
WINQ25 -52K
WING26 -8.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINV24 -219K
WINQ24 -214K
WINZ24 -246K
WINJ25 -261K
WING25 -189K
WINM25 -215K
WINZ25 -239K
WINV25 -205K
WINJ24 -146K
WINM24 -165K
WINQ25 -184K
WING26 -31K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 844.00 BRL
Worst trade: -1 545 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 001.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 552.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
3.86 × 4489
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
4.07 × 720
Rico-PRD
5.70 × 733
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2024.05.23 17:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.15% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.05.20 18:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.05.20 17:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.05.07 09:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.04.26 16:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.04.25 18:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.04.25 17:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.04.24 16:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.04.04 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.03.01 18:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.03.01 16:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.03.01 14:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.03.01 14:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.03.01 14:42
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.02.27 13:44
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.27 13:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.27 00:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.27 00:18
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.27 00:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.02.27 00:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aldebaran
999 USD per month
172%
0
0
USD
136K
BRL
96
99%
57 715
75%
18%
1.05
1.49
BRL
21%
1:1
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.