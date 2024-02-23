SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Price Action 1
Mathias Putra Sh

Price Action 1

Mathias Putra Sh
0 reviews
Reliability
113 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 80%
Monex-Server2
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 421
Profit Trades:
872 (61.36%)
Loss Trades:
549 (38.63%)
Best trade:
1 388.10 USD
Worst trade:
-1 846.92 USD
Gross Profit:
54 203.94 USD (1 153 936 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44 735.58 USD (892 913 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (763.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 401.32 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
97.98%
Max deposit load:
105.94%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
737 (51.86%)
Short Trades:
684 (48.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
6.66 USD
Average Profit:
62.16 USD
Average Loss:
-81.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-487.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 307.35 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.32%
Annual Forecast:
40.30%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9 044.01 USD (38.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.52% (9 044.01 USD)
By Equity:
46.95% (11 814.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 662
GBPUSDb 250
AUDCADb 135
EURGBPb 72
NQ.p 59
USDCADb 56
EURNZDb 46
AUDNZDb 41
USDCHFb 34
EURUSDb 19
AUDJPYb 13
AUDUSDb 13
EURJPYb 9
NZDJPYb 6
GBPAUDb 6
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 7.3K
GBPUSDb -332
AUDCADb -592
EURGBPb 1.6K
NQ.p 354
USDCADb 688
EURNZDb -847
AUDNZDb 170
USDCHFb 500
EURUSDb 277
AUDJPYb 114
AUDUSDb 14
EURJPYb 143
NZDJPYb 52
GBPAUDb 16
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 240K
GBPUSDb -54K
AUDCADb 2.1K
EURGBPb 11K
NQ.p 60K
USDCADb 5.5K
EURNZDb -12K
AUDNZDb 1.9K
USDCHFb 6.6K
EURUSDb 5K
AUDJPYb -4.3K
AUDUSDb -412
EURJPYb 788
NZDJPYb 1.7K
GBPAUDb 775
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 388.10 USD
Worst trade: -1 847 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +763.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -487.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 05:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 19:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.12 17:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.02 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.15 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.08 09:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.03 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.10 12:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.10 11:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.10 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.19 05:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.19 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.18 09:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.17 17:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.16 18:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Price Action 1
30 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
113
85%
1 421
61%
98%
1.21
6.66
USD
47%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.