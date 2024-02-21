SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PriceGianni
Ferdinan Tarihoran

PriceGianni

Ferdinan Tarihoran
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
1 / 1.6K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 171%
OctaFX-Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
617
Profit Trades:
331 (53.64%)
Loss Trades:
286 (46.35%)
Best trade:
233.45 USD
Worst trade:
-139.15 USD
Gross Profit:
7 952.99 USD (3 096 774 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 267.18 USD (1 985 523 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (264.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
340.60 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
65.40%
Max deposit load:
19.74%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.73
Long Trades:
346 (56.08%)
Short Trades:
271 (43.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
4.35 USD
Average Profit:
24.03 USD
Average Loss:
-18.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-166.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-251.11 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
9.35%
Annual Forecast:
113.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
347.46 USD (8.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.39% (317.75 USD)
By Equity:
17.59% (379.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 260
NAS100 186
BTCUSD 59
EURJPY 34
GBPJPY 28
CHFJPY 19
GBPCHF 8
USDJPY 7
EURUSD 4
GBPCAD 3
ETHUSD 2
US30 2
AUDCHF 1
AUS200 1
JPN225 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
NAS100 363
BTCUSD 317
EURJPY 166
GBPJPY 45
CHFJPY 74
GBPCHF 51
USDJPY -71
EURUSD -13
GBPCAD -36
ETHUSD -6
US30 -40
AUDCHF -8
AUS200 1
JPN225 -11
USDCHF -31
GBPUSD -8
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 45K
NAS100 11K
BTCUSD 1.1M
EURJPY 3.8K
GBPJPY 2.2K
CHFJPY 1.5K
GBPCHF -49
USDJPY -2.1K
EURUSD -329
GBPCAD -1.5K
ETHUSD -719
US30 -1.5K
AUDCHF -214
AUS200 53
JPN225 -582
USDCHF -247
GBPUSD -261
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +233.45 USD
Worst trade: -139 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +264.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTMarkets-Live 4
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 85
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
4xCube-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 5
PacificUnionLLC-Live 2
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real3
0.02 × 167
XMTrading-Real 34
0.03 × 31
RoboForex-Prime
0.07 × 69
Exness-Real14
0.15 × 636
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.17 × 133
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.18 × 113
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.18 × 38
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.20 × 20
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.20 × 60
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.24 × 25
Alpari-Trade
0.29 × 463
193 more...
Swing Trading
No reviews
2025.11.05 19:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 12:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.21 14:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 14:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 09:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.15 17:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 17:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.15 17:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 17:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.23 04:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.23 04:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.23 04:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.23 04:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.20 19:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 15:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.24 06:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 22:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.06 06:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PriceGianni
30 USD per month
171%
1
1.6K
USD
4.1K
USD
17
0%
617
53%
65%
1.50
4.35
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

