- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
617
Profit Trades:
331 (53.64%)
Loss Trades:
286 (46.35%)
Best trade:
233.45 USD
Worst trade:
-139.15 USD
Gross Profit:
7 952.99 USD (3 096 774 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 267.18 USD (1 985 523 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (264.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
340.60 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
65.40%
Max deposit load:
19.74%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.73
Long Trades:
346 (56.08%)
Short Trades:
271 (43.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
4.35 USD
Average Profit:
24.03 USD
Average Loss:
-18.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-166.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-251.11 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
9.35%
Annual Forecast:
113.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
347.46 USD (8.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.39% (317.75 USD)
By Equity:
17.59% (379.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|260
|NAS100
|186
|BTCUSD
|59
|EURJPY
|34
|GBPJPY
|28
|CHFJPY
|19
|GBPCHF
|8
|USDJPY
|7
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPCAD
|3
|ETHUSD
|2
|US30
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUS200
|1
|JPN225
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|NAS100
|363
|BTCUSD
|317
|EURJPY
|166
|GBPJPY
|45
|CHFJPY
|74
|GBPCHF
|51
|USDJPY
|-71
|EURUSD
|-13
|GBPCAD
|-36
|ETHUSD
|-6
|US30
|-40
|AUDCHF
|-8
|AUS200
|1
|JPN225
|-11
|USDCHF
|-31
|GBPUSD
|-8
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|NAS100
|11K
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|EURJPY
|3.8K
|GBPJPY
|2.2K
|CHFJPY
|1.5K
|GBPCHF
|-49
|USDJPY
|-2.1K
|EURUSD
|-329
|GBPCAD
|-1.5K
|ETHUSD
|-719
|US30
|-1.5K
|AUDCHF
|-214
|AUS200
|53
|JPN225
|-582
|USDCHF
|-247
|GBPUSD
|-261
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +233.45 USD
Worst trade: -139 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +264.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTMarkets-Live 4
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 85
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
4xCube-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live 2
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real3
|0.02 × 167
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.03 × 31
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.07 × 69
|
Exness-Real14
|0.15 × 636
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.17 × 133
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.18 × 113
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.18 × 38
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.20 × 20
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.20 × 60
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.24 × 25
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.29 × 463
Swing Trading
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
171%
1
1.6K
USD
USD
4.1K
USD
USD
17
0%
617
53%
65%
1.50
4.35
USD
USD
18%
1:500