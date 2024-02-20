SignalsSections
Zuo Kai Zhang

Zuokai Zhang

Zuo Kai Zhang
0 reviews
Reliability
110 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 186%
AUSCommercial-Live 2
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 832
Profit Trades:
1 808 (63.84%)
Loss Trades:
1 024 (36.16%)
Best trade:
266.59 USD
Worst trade:
-419.76 USD
Gross Profit:
11 156.90 USD (444 656 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 853.90 USD (401 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (35.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
392.73 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
94.49%
Max deposit load:
194.25%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.04
Long Trades:
1 138 (40.18%)
Short Trades:
1 694 (59.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
6.17 USD
Average Loss:
-9.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-132.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-595.72 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
46.30%
Annual Forecast:
561.78%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 258.68 USD (52.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.27% (1 147.41 USD)
By Equity:
83.21% (522.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1092
EURCAD 963
EURGBP 615
EURUSD 71
GBPUSD 50
USDCHF 19
NZDJPY 4
USDCAD 3
AUDUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
EURAUD 2
AUDJPY 2
EURJPY 1
EURCHF 1
EURNZD 1
AUDCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.5K
EURCAD 2.1K
EURGBP 745
EURUSD -58
GBPUSD 37
USDCHF -94
NZDJPY 0
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
EURAUD 2
AUDJPY 2
EURJPY 2
EURCHF 1
EURNZD 0
AUDCHF 0
AUDCAD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -40K
EURCAD 63K
EURGBP 20K
EURUSD -4.2K
GBPUSD 5.2K
USDCHF -1.7K
NZDJPY 10
USDCAD 302
AUDUSD 230
NZDUSD 176
GBPJPY 285
EURAUD 301
AUDJPY 292
EURJPY 284
EURCHF 81
EURNZD 15
AUDCHF 21
AUDCAD 78
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +266.59 USD
Worst trade: -420 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AUSCommercial-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Only trade EURGBP
No reviews
