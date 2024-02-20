- Growth
Trades:
2 832
Profit Trades:
1 808 (63.84%)
Loss Trades:
1 024 (36.16%)
Best trade:
266.59 USD
Worst trade:
-419.76 USD
Gross Profit:
11 156.90 USD (444 656 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 853.90 USD (401 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (35.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
392.73 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
94.49%
Max deposit load:
194.25%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.04
Long Trades:
1 138 (40.18%)
Short Trades:
1 694 (59.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
6.17 USD
Average Loss:
-9.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-132.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-595.72 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
46.30%
Annual Forecast:
561.78%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 258.68 USD (52.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.27% (1 147.41 USD)
By Equity:
83.21% (522.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1092
|EURCAD
|963
|EURGBP
|615
|EURUSD
|71
|GBPUSD
|50
|USDCHF
|19
|NZDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.5K
|EURCAD
|2.1K
|EURGBP
|745
|EURUSD
|-58
|GBPUSD
|37
|USDCHF
|-94
|NZDJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|EURCHF
|1
|EURNZD
|0
|AUDCHF
|0
|AUDCAD
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-40K
|EURCAD
|63K
|EURGBP
|20K
|EURUSD
|-4.2K
|GBPUSD
|5.2K
|USDCHF
|-1.7K
|NZDJPY
|10
|USDCAD
|302
|AUDUSD
|230
|NZDUSD
|176
|GBPJPY
|285
|EURAUD
|301
|AUDJPY
|292
|EURJPY
|284
|EURCHF
|81
|EURNZD
|15
|AUDCHF
|21
|AUDCAD
|78
