Muhammad Hanapi

CCMA

Muhammad Hanapi
0 reviews
Reliability
152 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 2 917%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 057
Profit Trades:
809 (76.53%)
Loss Trades:
248 (23.46%)
Best trade:
572.60 USD
Worst trade:
-428.70 USD
Gross Profit:
28 719.06 USD (719 691 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 543.78 USD (197 043 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (1 384.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 240.30 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
34.31%
Max deposit load:
144.43%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
33.87
Long Trades:
819 (77.48%)
Short Trades:
238 (22.52%)
Profit Factor:
5.18
Expected Payoff:
21.93 USD
Average Profit:
35.50 USD
Average Loss:
-22.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-84.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-684.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
17.66%
Annual Forecast:
214.30%
Algo trading:
51%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
684.15 USD (3.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.26% (446.33 USD)
By Equity:
71.62% (2 263.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 898
GBPUSD 70
EURUSD 44
USDJPY 29
EURJPY 8
GBPJPY 8
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22K
GBPUSD -53
EURUSD -24
USDJPY 810
EURJPY 20
GBPJPY -7
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 499K
GBPUSD -6.5K
EURUSD -288
USDJPY 27K
EURJPY 2.2K
GBPJPY 1.3K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +572.60 USD
Worst trade: -429 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 384.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 28
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 15
LCG-Live2
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 1
AsiaNuggets-Live
0.00 × 48
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 17
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
Exness-Real17
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.13 × 15
STForex-Live
0.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.18 × 89
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 20
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.63 × 30
20 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 13:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.01 12:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 16:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 15:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 12:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 05:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 06:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
