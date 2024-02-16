- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 057
Profit Trades:
809 (76.53%)
Loss Trades:
248 (23.46%)
Best trade:
572.60 USD
Worst trade:
-428.70 USD
Gross Profit:
28 719.06 USD (719 691 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 543.78 USD (197 043 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (1 384.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 240.30 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
34.31%
Max deposit load:
144.43%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
33.87
Long Trades:
819 (77.48%)
Short Trades:
238 (22.52%)
Profit Factor:
5.18
Expected Payoff:
21.93 USD
Average Profit:
35.50 USD
Average Loss:
-22.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-84.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-684.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
17.66%
Annual Forecast:
214.30%
Algo trading:
51%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
684.15 USD (3.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.26% (446.33 USD)
By Equity:
71.62% (2 263.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|898
|GBPUSD
|70
|EURUSD
|44
|USDJPY
|29
|EURJPY
|8
|GBPJPY
|8
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|22K
|GBPUSD
|-53
|EURUSD
|-24
|USDJPY
|810
|EURJPY
|20
|GBPJPY
|-7
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|499K
|GBPUSD
|-6.5K
|EURUSD
|-288
|USDJPY
|27K
|EURJPY
|2.2K
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +572.60 USD
Worst trade: -429 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 384.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 15
|
LCG-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
AsiaNuggets-Live
|0.00 × 48
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 17
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
Exness-Real17
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.13 × 15
|
STForex-Live
|0.14 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.18 × 89
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.45 × 20
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.63 × 30
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2 917%
0
0
USD
USD
22K
USD
USD
152
51%
1 057
76%
34%
5.18
21.93
USD
USD
72%
1:200