SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Pullenback Stability Growth
Purnomo Hadi Saputro

Pullenback Stability Growth

Purnomo Hadi Saputro
0 reviews
Reliability
168 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 187%
Exness-Real18
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 669
Profit Trades:
1 262 (75.61%)
Loss Trades:
407 (24.39%)
Best trade:
159.51 USD
Worst trade:
-55.41 USD
Gross Profit:
2 182.65 USD (189 440 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 291.59 USD (138 395 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (38.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
193.59 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
70.90%
Max deposit load:
19.54%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.78
Long Trades:
812 (48.65%)
Short Trades:
857 (51.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
1.73 USD
Average Loss:
-3.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-186.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-186.42 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.39%
Annual Forecast:
16.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.65 USD
Maximal:
186.42 USD (15.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.20% (186.42 USD)
By Equity:
57.06% (656.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 721
NZDCAD 693
AUDNZD 255
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 405
NZDCAD 377
AUDNZD 109
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 25K
NZDCAD 29K
AUDNZD -2.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +159.51 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
7.00 × 1
Run since 2022 Special on pullback.

Hold position 1 day or more.

For this signal Use minimum 500$ every 0.01 for 3-5% per month.

recommendation 1000$ every 0.01 lot.

Use your own risk. 

No reviews
2025.11.14 08:13
2025.11.14 08:13
2025.11.13 16:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.11 23:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 12:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 05:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 08:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 14:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.31 04:14
2024.07.31 04:14
2024.07.29 18:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.06.28 16:08
2024.06.28 16:08
2024.06.27 17:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.06.04 16:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.03 13:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.03 15:09
2024.05.03 15:09
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pullenback Stability Growth
30 USD per month
187%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
168
100%
1 669
75%
71%
1.68
0.53
USD
57%
1:500
Copy

