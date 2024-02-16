- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 669
Profit Trades:
1 262 (75.61%)
Loss Trades:
407 (24.39%)
Best trade:
159.51 USD
Worst trade:
-55.41 USD
Gross Profit:
2 182.65 USD (189 440 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 291.59 USD (138 395 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (38.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
193.59 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
70.90%
Max deposit load:
19.54%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.78
Long Trades:
812 (48.65%)
Short Trades:
857 (51.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
1.73 USD
Average Loss:
-3.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-186.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-186.42 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.39%
Annual Forecast:
16.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.65 USD
Maximal:
186.42 USD (15.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.20% (186.42 USD)
By Equity:
57.06% (656.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|721
|NZDCAD
|693
|AUDNZD
|255
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|405
|NZDCAD
|377
|AUDNZD
|109
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|25K
|NZDCAD
|29K
|AUDNZD
|-2.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +159.51 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Run since 2022 Special on pullback.
Hold position 1 day or more.
For this signal Use minimum 500$ every 0.01 for 3-5% per month.
recommendation 1000$ every 0.01 lot.
Use your own risk.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
187%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
168
100%
1 669
75%
71%
1.68
0.53
USD
USD
57%
1:500