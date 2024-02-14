SignalsSections
Rully Adi Saputra S T

PayJoe88

Rully Adi Saputra S T
0 reviews
104 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -59%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
907
Profit Trades:
413 (45.53%)
Loss Trades:
494 (54.47%)
Best trade:
74.00 USD
Worst trade:
-83.02 USD
Gross Profit:
3 128.21 USD (319 453 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 884.68 USD (411 793 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (95.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.37 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
91.90%
Max deposit load:
41.12%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.62
Long Trades:
483 (53.25%)
Short Trades:
424 (46.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-0.83 USD
Average Profit:
7.57 USD
Average Loss:
-7.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-855.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-855.65 USD (33)
Monthly growth:
-1.59%
Annual Forecast:
-19.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 156.11 USD
Maximal:
1 219.63 USD (90.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.09% (1 219.76 USD)
By Equity:
75.32% (744.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 102
NZDUSD 81
EURAUD 47
AUDNZD 42
EURJPY 40
EURCHF 38
AUDUSD 38
CADJPY 36
NZDJPY 33
GBPCAD 33
USDJPY 32
XAGUSD 32
XAUUSD 31
EURCAD 30
AUDCAD 30
GBPAUD 30
GBPUSD 29
USDCAD 27
NZDCAD 24
NZDCHF 22
AUDJPY 20
GBPNZD 19
CHFJPY 15
GBPJPY 14
USDCHF 14
EURNZD 13
AUDCHF 13
GBPCHF 12
EURGBP 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 276
NZDUSD -176
EURAUD 104
AUDNZD -133
EURJPY -67
EURCHF -82
AUDUSD 33
CADJPY -193
NZDJPY -106
GBPCAD -93
USDJPY -45
XAGUSD 213
XAUUSD -142
EURCAD -56
AUDCAD 5
GBPAUD 36
GBPUSD -82
USDCAD -53
NZDCAD -3
NZDCHF 21
AUDJPY -26
GBPNZD -17
CHFJPY -35
GBPJPY 40
USDCHF -127
EURNZD 7
AUDCHF -25
GBPCHF -37
EURGBP 10
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 28K
NZDUSD -18K
EURAUD 15K
AUDNZD -19K
EURJPY -10K
EURCHF -7.2K
AUDUSD 2.6K
CADJPY -29K
NZDJPY -16K
GBPCAD -13K
USDJPY -3.2K
XAGUSD 4.3K
XAUUSD -14K
EURCAD -7.5K
AUDCAD -572
GBPAUD 9.1K
GBPUSD -9.2K
USDCAD -4.6K
NZDCAD -451
NZDCHF 1.8K
AUDJPY -61
GBPNZD -1.4K
CHFJPY -2.9K
GBPJPY 6K
USDCHF -4.5K
EURNZD 6K
AUDCHF -2.2K
GBPCHF -3.2K
EURGBP 772
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.00 USD
Worst trade: -83 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -855.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
RoboForex-Pro
11.50 × 2
