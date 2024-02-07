SignalsSections
Han Xiang

Trade Balance Builder

Han Xiang
0 reviews
Reliability
100 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 13%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
459
Profit Trades:
422 (91.93%)
Loss Trades:
37 (8.06%)
Best trade:
40.68 USD
Worst trade:
-41.01 USD
Gross Profit:
550.34 USD (65 844 pips)
Gross Loss:
-359.91 USD (34 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (34.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.32 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
51.78%
Max deposit load:
4.53%
Latest trade:
13 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
236 (51.42%)
Short Trades:
223 (48.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.41 USD
Average Profit:
1.30 USD
Average Loss:
-9.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-191.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-191.67 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.39%
Annual Forecast:
7.93%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.37 USD
Maximal:
191.67 USD (11.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.15% (191.67 USD)
By Equity:
40.48% (658.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 47
USDCHF 47
AUDUSD 33
GBPCAD 30
USDCAD 30
EURGBP 29
GBPAUD 26
EURAUD 25
NZDCAD 19
CHFJPY 17
AUDJPY 17
EURCAD 14
NZDUSD 14
EURJPY 13
CADCHF 12
GBPNZD 12
EURCHF 11
EURNZD 10
CADJPY 9
NZDJPY 8
NZDCHF 7
AUDCAD 7
GBPUSD 6
AUDCHF 5
USDJPY 5
AUDNZD 3
GBPCHF 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 30
USDCHF 45
AUDUSD 14
GBPCAD 5
USDCAD -94
EURGBP 20
GBPAUD 21
EURAUD 19
NZDCAD 7
CHFJPY 15
AUDJPY 11
EURCAD 6
NZDUSD 7
EURJPY 12
CADCHF 6
GBPNZD 12
EURCHF 9
EURNZD 10
CADJPY 8
NZDJPY 5
NZDCHF 4
AUDCAD 2
GBPUSD 3
AUDCHF 4
USDJPY 5
AUDNZD 1
GBPCHF 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2K
USDCHF 2.5K
AUDUSD 1.5K
GBPCAD 3.3K
USDCAD 1.1K
EURGBP 906
GBPAUD 3.5K
EURAUD 3.5K
NZDCAD 967
CHFJPY 2.3K
AUDJPY 1.4K
EURCAD 925
NZDUSD 513
EURJPY 1.2K
CADCHF 500
GBPNZD 1.6K
EURCHF 424
EURNZD 1K
CADJPY 717
NZDJPY 641
NZDCHF 258
AUDCAD 451
GBPUSD 376
AUDCHF 235
USDJPY 540
AUDNZD 131
GBPCHF 196
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.68 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -191.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 6
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.27 × 26
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.29 × 21
ICMarkets-Live02
0.30 × 765
ICMarkets-Live07
0.32 × 544
UniverseWheel-Live
0.32 × 31
ICMarkets-Live05
0.33 × 1773
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live04
0.34 × 702
ICMarkets-Live20
0.36 × 256
ICMarkets-Live01
0.38 × 269
ICMarkets-Live06
0.41 × 1495
ICMarkets-Live12
0.43 × 589
XM.COM-Real 17
0.45 × 173
ICMarkets-Live09
0.45 × 33
ICMCapital-Real
0.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.52 × 512
145 more...
"Trade Balance Builder" Strategy Overview

A strategic approach tailored for achieving balanced trade investments. This strategy concentrates on optimizing trade positions for consistent performance, while avoiding high-risk methods such as grid or martingale trading.

Monthly Returns: Targets an average monthly return of 2%, emphasizing steady and sustainable growth.
Drawdown: Keeps the highest drawdown at around 30% over three years, supporting a balanced risk approach.
Minimum Investment: We recommend a starting investment of $1,500 or more, to effectively participate in the strategy.
Leverage: Advising high-leverage ECN accounts with ratios between 1:100 and 1:500 to maximize profits.
Multiplier: Please ensure that the multiplier does not exceed 2, in line with our commitment to risk management and steady growth.


No reviews
2025.12.17 03:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 00:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 18:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 13:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.10 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.02 15:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 06:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.16 06:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.19 07:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 02:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.05 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.04 18:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.18 01:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.17 05:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.01 08:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.01 06:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trade Balance Builder
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
100
99%
459
91%
52%
1.52
0.41
USD
40%
1:500
