- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
459
Profit Trades:
422 (91.93%)
Loss Trades:
37 (8.06%)
Best trade:
40.68 USD
Worst trade:
-41.01 USD
Gross Profit:
550.34 USD (65 844 pips)
Gross Loss:
-359.91 USD (34 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (34.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.32 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
51.78%
Max deposit load:
4.53%
Latest trade:
13 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
236 (51.42%)
Short Trades:
223 (48.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.41 USD
Average Profit:
1.30 USD
Average Loss:
-9.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-191.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-191.67 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.39%
Annual Forecast:
7.93%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.37 USD
Maximal:
191.67 USD (11.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.15% (191.67 USD)
By Equity:
40.48% (658.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|47
|USDCHF
|47
|AUDUSD
|33
|GBPCAD
|30
|USDCAD
|30
|EURGBP
|29
|GBPAUD
|26
|EURAUD
|25
|NZDCAD
|19
|CHFJPY
|17
|AUDJPY
|17
|EURCAD
|14
|NZDUSD
|14
|EURJPY
|13
|CADCHF
|12
|GBPNZD
|12
|EURCHF
|11
|EURNZD
|10
|CADJPY
|9
|NZDJPY
|8
|NZDCHF
|7
|AUDCAD
|7
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDCHF
|5
|USDJPY
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|30
|USDCHF
|45
|AUDUSD
|14
|GBPCAD
|5
|USDCAD
|-94
|EURGBP
|20
|GBPAUD
|21
|EURAUD
|19
|NZDCAD
|7
|CHFJPY
|15
|AUDJPY
|11
|EURCAD
|6
|NZDUSD
|7
|EURJPY
|12
|CADCHF
|6
|GBPNZD
|12
|EURCHF
|9
|EURNZD
|10
|CADJPY
|8
|NZDJPY
|5
|NZDCHF
|4
|AUDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|4
|USDJPY
|5
|AUDNZD
|1
|GBPCHF
|2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2K
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|GBPCAD
|3.3K
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|906
|GBPAUD
|3.5K
|EURAUD
|3.5K
|NZDCAD
|967
|CHFJPY
|2.3K
|AUDJPY
|1.4K
|EURCAD
|925
|NZDUSD
|513
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|CADCHF
|500
|GBPNZD
|1.6K
|EURCHF
|424
|EURNZD
|1K
|CADJPY
|717
|NZDJPY
|641
|NZDCHF
|258
|AUDCAD
|451
|GBPUSD
|376
|AUDCHF
|235
|USDJPY
|540
|AUDNZD
|131
|GBPCHF
|196
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.68 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -191.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 6
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.27 × 26
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.29 × 21
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.30 × 765
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.32 × 544
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.32 × 31
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 1773
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.34 × 702
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.36 × 256
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.38 × 269
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.41 × 1495
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.43 × 589
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.45 × 173
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.45 × 33
ICMCapital-Real
|0.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.52 × 512
"Trade Balance Builder" Strategy Overview
A strategic approach tailored for achieving balanced trade investments. This strategy concentrates on optimizing trade positions for consistent performance, while avoiding high-risk methods such as grid or martingale trading.
Monthly Returns: Targets an average monthly return of 2%, emphasizing steady and sustainable growth.
Drawdown: Keeps the highest drawdown at around 30% over three years, supporting a balanced risk approach.
Minimum Investment: We recommend a starting investment of $1,500 or more, to effectively participate in the strategy.
Leverage: Advising high-leverage ECN accounts with ratios between 1:100 and 1:500 to maximize profits.
Multiplier: Please ensure that the multiplier does not exceed 2, in line with our commitment to risk management and steady growth.
