"Trade Balance Builder" Strategy OverviewA strategic approach tailored for achieving balanced trade investments. This strategy concentrates on optimizing trade positions for consistent performance,Targets an average monthly return of 2%, emphasizing steady and sustainable growth.Keeps the highest drawdown at around 30% over three years, supporting a balanced risk approach.We recommend a starting investment of $1,500 or more, to effectively participate in the strategy.Advising high-leverage ECN accounts with ratios between 1:100 and 1:500 to maximize profits.Please ensure that the multiplier does not exceed 2, in line with our commitment to risk management and steady growth.



