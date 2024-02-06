SignalsSections
Matsuno Yoshihisa

AUDCAD Aggressive

Matsuno Yoshihisa
0 reviews
Reliability
152 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 169%
Axiory-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 328
Profit Trades:
1 017 (76.58%)
Loss Trades:
311 (23.42%)
Best trade:
20 347.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-4 601.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
1 241 853.00 JPY (177 817 pips)
Gross Loss:
-291 097.00 JPY (99 528 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (6 102.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41 493.00 JPY (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
60.89%
Max deposit load:
9.64%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
38.18
Long Trades:
626 (47.14%)
Short Trades:
702 (52.86%)
Profit Factor:
4.27
Expected Payoff:
715.93 JPY
Average Profit:
1 221.09 JPY
Average Loss:
-936.00 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-20 715.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 715.00 JPY (6)
Monthly growth:
0.33%
Annual Forecast:
4.77%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 781.00 JPY
Maximal:
24 901.00 JPY (1.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.40% (16 441.00 JPY)
By Equity:
54.77% (707 732.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1328
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 8.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 78K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20 347.00 JPY
Worst trade: -4 601 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 102.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -20 715.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axiory-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 16:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 21:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 04:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 17:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 11:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 10:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.06 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.02 19:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.01 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.08 04:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.08 01:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
