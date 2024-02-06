- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 328
Profit Trades:
1 017 (76.58%)
Loss Trades:
311 (23.42%)
Best trade:
20 347.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-4 601.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
1 241 853.00 JPY (177 817 pips)
Gross Loss:
-291 097.00 JPY (99 528 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (6 102.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41 493.00 JPY (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
60.89%
Max deposit load:
9.64%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
38.18
Long Trades:
626 (47.14%)
Short Trades:
702 (52.86%)
Profit Factor:
4.27
Expected Payoff:
715.93 JPY
Average Profit:
1 221.09 JPY
Average Loss:
-936.00 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-20 715.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 715.00 JPY (6)
Monthly growth:
0.33%
Annual Forecast:
4.77%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 781.00 JPY
Maximal:
24 901.00 JPY (1.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.40% (16 441.00 JPY)
By Equity:
54.77% (707 732.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1328
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|8.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|78K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20 347.00 JPY
Worst trade: -4 601 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 102.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -20 715.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axiory-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
169%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5M
JPY
JPY
152
97%
1 328
76%
61%
4.26
715.93
JPY
JPY
55%
1:400