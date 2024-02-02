- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 335
Profit Trades:
3 915 (73.38%)
Loss Trades:
1 420 (26.62%)
Best trade:
803.58 USD
Worst trade:
-412.26 USD
Gross Profit:
35 708.48 USD (467 717 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 863.84 USD (320 420 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (72.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
861.03 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
97.75%
Max deposit load:
6.50%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.40
Long Trades:
2 841 (53.25%)
Short Trades:
2 494 (46.75%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
3.34 USD
Average Profit:
9.12 USD
Average Loss:
-12.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-171.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 048.81 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
6.72%
Annual Forecast:
81.51%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.82 USD
Maximal:
2 124.99 USD (24.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.79% (2 124.99 USD)
By Equity:
44.40% (5 464.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|3413
|EURUSD
|668
|GBPUSD
|364
|USDCAD
|348
|EURGBP
|196
|NZDCAD
|138
|USDCHF
|113
|AUDNZD
|26
|NZDUSD
|26
|GBPAUD
|23
|EURCAD
|9
|AUDUSD
|7
|GBPCAD
|4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|11K
|EURUSD
|4K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|802
|EURGBP
|518
|NZDCAD
|505
|USDCHF
|50
|AUDNZD
|-92
|NZDUSD
|191
|GBPAUD
|-369
|EURCAD
|52
|AUDUSD
|56
|GBPCAD
|-187
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|88K
|EURUSD
|46K
|GBPUSD
|-2.9K
|USDCAD
|12K
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|NZDCAD
|9K
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|AUDNZD
|-2.3K
|NZDUSD
|2.3K
|GBPAUD
|-5.6K
|EURCAD
|1.5K
|AUDUSD
|-1.2K
|GBPCAD
|-4.2K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +803.58 USD
Worst trade: -412 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -171.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
AlphaTradex2-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.37 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.48 × 541
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.48 × 3920
|
TitanFX-05
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.50 × 40
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.53 × 2500
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.60 × 634
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.67 × 1873
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.69 × 202
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.72 × 106
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.78 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.91 × 528
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.93 × 15
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
654%
0
0
USD
USD
21K
USD
USD
151
99%
5 335
73%
98%
1.99
3.34
USD
USD
44%
1:500