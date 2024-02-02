SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Bull Zone
Dimitrius Bueno Bady

Bull Zone

Dimitrius Bueno Bady
0 reviews
Reliability
151 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 654%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 335
Profit Trades:
3 915 (73.38%)
Loss Trades:
1 420 (26.62%)
Best trade:
803.58 USD
Worst trade:
-412.26 USD
Gross Profit:
35 708.48 USD (467 717 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 863.84 USD (320 420 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (72.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
861.03 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
97.75%
Max deposit load:
6.50%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.40
Long Trades:
2 841 (53.25%)
Short Trades:
2 494 (46.75%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
3.34 USD
Average Profit:
9.12 USD
Average Loss:
-12.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-171.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 048.81 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
6.72%
Annual Forecast:
81.51%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.82 USD
Maximal:
2 124.99 USD (24.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.79% (2 124.99 USD)
By Equity:
44.40% (5 464.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 3413
EURUSD 668
GBPUSD 364
USDCAD 348
EURGBP 196
NZDCAD 138
USDCHF 113
AUDNZD 26
NZDUSD 26
GBPAUD 23
EURCAD 9
AUDUSD 7
GBPCAD 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 11K
EURUSD 4K
GBPUSD 1.2K
USDCAD 802
EURGBP 518
NZDCAD 505
USDCHF 50
AUDNZD -92
NZDUSD 191
GBPAUD -369
EURCAD 52
AUDUSD 56
GBPCAD -187
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 88K
EURUSD 46K
GBPUSD -2.9K
USDCAD 12K
EURGBP 1.9K
NZDCAD 9K
USDCHF 2.5K
AUDNZD -2.3K
NZDUSD 2.3K
GBPAUD -5.6K
EURCAD 1.5K
AUDUSD -1.2K
GBPCAD -4.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +803.58 USD
Worst trade: -412 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -171.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
AlphaTradex2-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.25 × 4
ICMarkets-Live04
0.37 × 68
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.48 × 541
Tickmill-Live02
0.48 × 3920
TitanFX-05
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.50 × 40
Tickmill-Live
0.53 × 2500
Tickmill-Live05
0.60 × 634
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.67 × 1873
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
ICMarkets-Live18
0.69 × 202
Tickmill-Live10
0.72 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live08
0.78 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.91 × 528
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.93 × 15
83 more...
No reviews
2025.10.30 17:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 19:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 15:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 11:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.26 14:09
No swaps are charged
2024.11.26 14:09
No swaps are charged
2024.11.16 00:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.28 22:01
No swaps are charged
2024.10.28 22:01
No swaps are charged
2024.10.25 23:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.03 10:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.03 10:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
