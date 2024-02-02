The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live 0.00 × 1 LQDLtd-Live02 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live01 0.00 × 1 AlphaTradex2-Live 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-02 0.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 3 Pepperstone-Edge02 0.00 × 1 EquitiGroup-Live 0.25 × 4 ICMarkets-Live04 0.37 × 68 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.48 × 541 Tickmill-Live02 0.48 × 3920 TitanFX-05 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.50 × 40 Tickmill-Live 0.53 × 2500 Tickmill-Live05 0.60 × 634 TickmillAsia-Live06 0.67 × 6 ICMarkets-Live09 0.67 × 3 ICMarkets-Live07 0.67 × 1873 TMGM.TradeMax-Live3 0.69 × 74 ICMarkets-Live18 0.69 × 202 Tickmill-Live10 0.72 × 106 VantageFXInternational-Live 2 0.75 × 4 Tickmill-Live08 0.78 × 54 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.91 × 528 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.93 × 15 83 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor