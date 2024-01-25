SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Pertamina PATEN
Suryato Wijaya

EA Pertamina PATEN

Suryato Wijaya
0 reviews
100 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2024 -39%
Tickmill-Live10
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
741
Profit Trades:
396 (53.44%)
Loss Trades:
345 (46.56%)
Best trade:
226.80 USD
Worst trade:
-576.40 USD
Gross Profit:
10 639.82 USD (83 821 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 849.44 USD (86 936 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (741.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
741.06 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
40.89%
Max deposit load:
91.96%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
389 (52.50%)
Short Trades:
352 (47.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-5.68 USD
Average Profit:
26.87 USD
Average Loss:
-43.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-178.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 539.23 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-6.39%
Annual Forecast:
-77.58%
Algo trading:
43%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 416.55 USD
Maximal:
7 646.75 USD (204.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.44% (7 646.75 USD)
By Equity:
50.23% (2 862.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XTIUSD 465
XAUUSD 126
GBPUSD 80
EURUSD 51
USDCHF 19
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XTIUSD -3.8K
XAUUSD 117
GBPUSD -82
EURUSD -508
USDCHF 40
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XTIUSD -1.6K
XAUUSD 4.2K
GBPUSD -3.4K
EURUSD -3.5K
USDCHF 1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +226.80 USD
Worst trade: -576 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +741.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -178.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.41 × 188
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 4
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.64 × 11
Axi-US07-Live
0.67 × 6
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live05
0.72 × 1006
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.74 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.79 × 546
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.81 × 232
Tickmill-Live10
0.81 × 2842
Tickmill-Live04
0.82 × 233
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.83 × 6
148 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

just EA Pertamina for OIL with broker TICKmill.


Slow but sure.

If you want fast rich, dont follow us. Because this strategy is focus for consistent income (passive income)


By S.W

No reviews
2025.07.01 02:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.24 17:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.13 01:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.22 11:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.22 06:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.09 09:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.06 19:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 05:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 14:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.04 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.04 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.21% of days out of 436 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 00:29
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.01 22:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.31 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.19 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.18 11:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.16 15:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.06 19:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Pertamina PATEN
40 USD per month
-39%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
100
43%
741
53%
41%
0.71
-5.68
USD
79%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.