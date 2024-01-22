SignalsSections
Renato Takahashi

Imbalance Autotrader

Renato Takahashi
0 reviews
Reliability
101 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 30%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
723
Profit Trades:
395 (54.63%)
Loss Trades:
328 (45.37%)
Best trade:
179.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-186.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
17 440.00 BRL (87 200 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 550.00 BRL (82 750 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (846.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
846.00 BRL (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
5.56%
Max deposit load:
14.70%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
368 (50.90%)
Short Trades:
355 (49.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
1.23 BRL
Average Profit:
44.15 BRL
Average Loss:
-50.46 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-391.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-391.00 BRL (6)
Monthly growth:
3.02%
Annual Forecast:
36.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
625.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 289.00 BRL (35.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.18% (1 289.00 BRL)
By Equity:
6.42% (195.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINJ24 102
WINV24 66
WINZ24 65
WINV25 65
WINQ24 62
WINJ25 62
WINM25 56
WING24 55
WINZ25 49
WINM24 47
WINQ25 44
WING25 40
WING26 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINJ24 -238
WINV24 401
WINZ24 -57
WINV25 86
WINQ24 12
WINJ25 148
WINM25 -332
WING24 15
WINZ25 108
WINM24 82
WINQ25 134
WING25 -28
WING26 60
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINJ24 -2.7K
WINV24 4.5K
WINZ24 -650
WINV25 970
WINQ24 140
WINJ25 1.7K
WINM25 -3.8K
WING24 175
WINZ25 1.2K
WINM24 935
WINQ25 1.5K
WING25 -315
WING26 680
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +179.00 BRL
Worst trade: -186 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +846.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -391.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
3.86 × 4489
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
4.07 × 720
Rico-PRD
5.55 × 857
Sinal de monitoramento da conta utilizando o robô IMBALANCE Autotrader, configurado para trade na B3, ativo Miniíndice WIN.

O robô opera seguindo os grandes players do mercado financeiro, procurando padrões de Fair Value Gap e Order Block no gráfico para posição de ordens de compra e venda.

Ativo (timeframe): WIN (M4).

Robô: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/111740



No reviews
2025.11.24 18:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 15:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.26 20:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 583 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 16:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 575 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 17:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 18:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 526 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 18:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.24 19:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 520 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.23 18:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.18 20:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 514 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.18 16:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.17 21:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 513 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 17:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.22 18:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 17:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.05 19:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.05 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.29 18:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 374 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.14 16:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Imbalance Autotrader
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
3.9K
BRL
101
100%
723
54%
6%
1.05
1.23
BRL
35%
1:1
Copy

