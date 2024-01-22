- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
723
Profit Trades:
395 (54.63%)
Loss Trades:
328 (45.37%)
Best trade:
179.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-186.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
17 440.00 BRL (87 200 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 550.00 BRL (82 750 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (846.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
846.00 BRL (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
5.56%
Max deposit load:
14.70%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
368 (50.90%)
Short Trades:
355 (49.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
1.23 BRL
Average Profit:
44.15 BRL
Average Loss:
-50.46 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-391.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-391.00 BRL (6)
Monthly growth:
3.02%
Annual Forecast:
36.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
625.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 289.00 BRL (35.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.18% (1 289.00 BRL)
By Equity:
6.42% (195.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINJ24
|102
|WINV24
|66
|WINZ24
|65
|WINV25
|65
|WINQ24
|62
|WINJ25
|62
|WINM25
|56
|WING24
|55
|WINZ25
|49
|WINM24
|47
|WINQ25
|44
|WING25
|40
|WING26
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINJ24
|-238
|WINV24
|401
|WINZ24
|-57
|WINV25
|86
|WINQ24
|12
|WINJ25
|148
|WINM25
|-332
|WING24
|15
|WINZ25
|108
|WINM24
|82
|WINQ25
|134
|WING25
|-28
|WING26
|60
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINJ24
|-2.7K
|WINV24
|4.5K
|WINZ24
|-650
|WINV25
|970
|WINQ24
|140
|WINJ25
|1.7K
|WINM25
|-3.8K
|WING24
|175
|WINZ25
|1.2K
|WINM24
|935
|WINQ25
|1.5K
|WING25
|-315
|WING26
|680
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +179.00 BRL
Worst trade: -186 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +846.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -391.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Sinal de monitoramento da conta utilizando o robô IMBALANCE Autotrader, configurado para trade na B3, ativo Miniíndice WIN.
O robô opera seguindo os grandes players do mercado financeiro, procurando padrões de Fair Value Gap e Order Block no gráfico para posição de ordens de compra e venda.
Ativo (timeframe): WIN (M4).
Robô: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/111740
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
3.9K
BRL
BRL
101
100%
723
54%
6%
1.05
1.23
BRL
BRL
35%
1:1