The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GrandCapital-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server 0.32 × 121 Pepperstone-Demo02 1.13 × 38 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor