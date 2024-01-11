SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Cleopatra FX triple 004
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello

Cleopatra FX triple 004

Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
0 reviews
Reliability
109 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 147%
GrandCapital-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 029
Profit Trades:
708 (68.80%)
Loss Trades:
321 (31.20%)
Best trade:
276.01 USD
Worst trade:
-65.97 USD
Gross Profit:
7 928.46 USD (320 936 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 677.89 USD (248 936 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (180.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
572.87 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
77.94%
Max deposit load:
50.04%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
10.82
Long Trades:
338 (32.85%)
Short Trades:
691 (67.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
4.13 USD
Average Profit:
11.20 USD
Average Loss:
-11.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-262.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-366.60 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
2.63%
Annual Forecast:
31.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
392.80 USD (6.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.78% (304.68 USD)
By Equity:
59.79% (3 348.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 837
EURUSD 98
AUDUSD 94
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 3.7K
EURUSD 263
AUDUSD 320
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 33K
EURUSD 21K
AUDUSD 19K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +276.01 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -262.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GrandCapital-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.32 × 121
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.13 × 38
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Buy 📈✅
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94266
No reviews
2025.12.31 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 16:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 03:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.09 00:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.09 00:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 07:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 48 times within the range 1:50 - 1:1000
2025.04.30 18:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.30 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.27 11:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 17:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 09:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.21 00:35
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 46 times within the range 1:50 - 1:1000
2025.01.07 00:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cleopatra FX triple 004
30 USD per month
147%
0
0
USD
7.2K
USD
109
99%
1 029
68%
78%
2.15
4.13
USD
60%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.