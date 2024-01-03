- Growth
Trades:
12 674
Profit Trades:
10 812 (85.30%)
Loss Trades:
1 862 (14.69%)
Best trade:
163.77 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 476.35 EUR
Gross Profit:
16 421.25 EUR (1 317 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 470.21 EUR (1 559 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1553 (1 908.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 908.65 EUR (1553)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
99.06%
Max deposit load:
200.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
6 214 (49.03%)
Short Trades:
6 460 (50.97%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.32 EUR
Average Profit:
1.52 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
199 (-3 098.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 717.30 EUR (98)
Monthly growth:
7.82%
Annual Forecast:
94.83%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 290.59 EUR
Maximal:
7 948.25 EUR (91.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.37% (7 942.83 EUR)
By Equity:
70.67% (2 563.72 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|12673
|EURUSD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-4.6K
|EURUSD
|0
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-242K
|EURUSD
|12
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Best trade: +163.77 EUR
Worst trade: -1 476 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1553
Maximum consecutive losses: 98
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 908.65 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 098.45 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 90
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.11 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.23 × 370
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.41 × 808
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.46 × 13
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.49 × 767
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 31
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|0.79 × 85
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.00 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.27 × 59
|
ZeroMarkets-1
|1.46 × 63
|
MishovMarkets-Live
|2.52 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.29 × 110
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.90 × 21
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|7.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 2
This fully automated trading system is based on a simple principle: why do we have to predict the market? We can just follow it!
