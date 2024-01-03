SignalsSections
Father
Lorenzo Luca Lipari

Father

Lorenzo Luca Lipari
0 reviews
107 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -70%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12 674
Profit Trades:
10 812 (85.30%)
Loss Trades:
1 862 (14.69%)
Best trade:
163.77 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 476.35 EUR
Gross Profit:
16 421.25 EUR (1 317 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 470.21 EUR (1 559 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1553 (1 908.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 908.65 EUR (1553)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
99.06%
Max deposit load:
200.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
6 214 (49.03%)
Short Trades:
6 460 (50.97%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.32 EUR
Average Profit:
1.52 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
199 (-3 098.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 717.30 EUR (98)
Monthly growth:
7.82%
Annual Forecast:
94.83%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 290.59 EUR
Maximal:
7 948.25 EUR (91.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.37% (7 942.83 EUR)
By Equity:
70.67% (2 563.72 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 12673
EURUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -4.6K
EURUSD 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -242K
EURUSD 12
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +163.77 EUR
Worst trade: -1 476 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1553
Maximum consecutive losses: 98
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 908.65 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 098.45 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 90
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.11 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.23 × 370
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.41 × 808
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.46 × 13
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.49 × 767
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 31
Exness-MT5Real34
0.79 × 85
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.00 × 36
Exness-MT5Real31
1.27 × 59
ZeroMarkets-1
1.46 × 63
MishovMarkets-Live
2.52 × 21
VantageInternational-Live
3.29 × 110
RoboForex-Pro
3.90 × 21
BlackBullMarkets-Live
7.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 2
This fully automated trading system is based on a simple principle: why do we have to predict the market? We can just follow it!
