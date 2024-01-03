The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.00 × 90 GoMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 2 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.11 × 35 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.23 × 370 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.41 × 808 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.46 × 13 Ava-Real 1-MT5 0.49 × 767 Exness-MT5Real7 0.58 × 31 Exness-MT5Real34 0.79 × 85 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 1.00 × 36 Exness-MT5Real31 1.27 × 59 ZeroMarkets-1 1.46 × 63 MishovMarkets-Live 2.52 × 21 VantageInternational-Live 3.29 × 110 RoboForex-Pro 3.90 × 21 BlackBullMarkets-Live 7.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 10 9.00 × 2