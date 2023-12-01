SignalsSections
Dinar Ari Avianto

Cahaya Surga

Dinar Ari Avianto
0 reviews
Reliability
106 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 89%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 718
Profit Trades:
3 541 (75.05%)
Loss Trades:
1 177 (24.95%)
Best trade:
95.03 USD
Worst trade:
-114.48 USD
Gross Profit:
2 093.91 USD (496 179 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 299.23 USD (437 207 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (5.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.87 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
99.31%
Max deposit load:
6.72%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.64
Long Trades:
2 360 (50.02%)
Short Trades:
2 358 (49.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.59 USD
Average Loss:
-1.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-52.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-177.28 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.72%
Annual Forecast:
9.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
300.71 USD (17.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.36% (300.71 USD)
By Equity:
33.34% (354.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADm# 2026
EURUSDm# 1727
AUDCHFm# 679
EURCHFm# 286
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADm# 285
EURUSDm# 102
AUDCHFm# 237
EURCHFm# 171
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADm# 26K
EURUSDm# -29K
AUDCHFm# 12K
EURCHFm# 50K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +95.03 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 06:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 18:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 04:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.11 03:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 15:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.28 13:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 13:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.11 11:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.04 11:45
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 11:45
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 11:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.25 07:04
No swaps are charged
2025.06.25 07:04
No swaps are charged
2025.06.20 11:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
