Pavel Tikhonov

Chrematist

Pavel Tikhonov
0 reviews
Reliability
189 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2022 402%
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 716
Profit Trades:
1 219 (71.03%)
Loss Trades:
497 (28.96%)
Best trade:
75.01 USD
Worst trade:
-133.20 USD
Gross Profit:
6 272.55 USD (335 004 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 133.01 USD (148 079 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (262.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
262.42 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
53.46%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
4.34
Long Trades:
856 (49.88%)
Short Trades:
860 (50.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
5.15 USD
Average Loss:
-8.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-412.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-412.26 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-2.58%
Annual Forecast:
-31.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
150.11 USD
Maximal:
492.97 USD (21.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.06% (406.48 USD)
By Equity:
33.33% (532.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 406
GBPUSD 394
EURUSD 312
USDCAD 218
EURGBP 206
USDCHF 74
NZDUSD 67
EURAUD 17
#LCO 12
EURJPY 7
GBPAUD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 1K
GBPUSD 133
EURUSD 570
USDCAD -37
EURGBP 373
USDCHF 56
NZDUSD -121
EURAUD 53
#LCO 1
EURJPY 53
GBPAUD 8
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 66K
GBPUSD 4.3K
EURUSD 25K
USDCAD 13K
EURGBP 51K
USDCHF 2.4K
NZDUSD 9.3K
EURAUD 4.3K
#LCO 1.4K
EURJPY 8.4K
GBPAUD 1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.01 USD
Worst trade: -133 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +262.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -412.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-MT5
0.25 × 3961
AlfaForexRU-Real
1.16 × 69
No reviews
2025.06.02 07:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.27 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.04 18:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.01 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 11:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.23 09:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 20:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.01 19:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.01 19:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.25 18:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.19 10:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.05 18:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.02 23:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.28 04:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.27 16:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.14 14:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.02.10 05:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.03 18:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.14 14:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.23 06:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
