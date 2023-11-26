The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-MT5 0.25 × 3961 AlfaForexRU-Real 1.16 × 69 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor