- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 716
Profit Trades:
1 219 (71.03%)
Loss Trades:
497 (28.96%)
Best trade:
75.01 USD
Worst trade:
-133.20 USD
Gross Profit:
6 272.55 USD (335 004 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 133.01 USD (148 079 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (262.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
262.42 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
53.46%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
4.34
Long Trades:
856 (49.88%)
Short Trades:
860 (50.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
5.15 USD
Average Loss:
-8.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-412.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-412.26 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-2.58%
Annual Forecast:
-31.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
150.11 USD
Maximal:
492.97 USD (21.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.06% (406.48 USD)
By Equity:
33.33% (532.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|406
|GBPUSD
|394
|EURUSD
|312
|USDCAD
|218
|EURGBP
|206
|USDCHF
|74
|NZDUSD
|67
|EURAUD
|17
|#LCO
|12
|EURJPY
|7
|GBPAUD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|1K
|GBPUSD
|133
|EURUSD
|570
|USDCAD
|-37
|EURGBP
|373
|USDCHF
|56
|NZDUSD
|-121
|EURAUD
|53
|#LCO
|1
|EURJPY
|53
|GBPAUD
|8
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|66K
|GBPUSD
|4.3K
|EURUSD
|25K
|USDCAD
|13K
|EURGBP
|51K
|USDCHF
|2.4K
|NZDUSD
|9.3K
|EURAUD
|4.3K
|#LCO
|1.4K
|EURJPY
|8.4K
|GBPAUD
|1.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +75.01 USD
Worst trade: -133 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +262.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -412.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Attention! Hardcore trading!
I got whiskey in my bag
I got condoms in my pocket
On my mind i got a plan
In my jeans i got a rocket!
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
402%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
189
0%
1 716
71%
100%
1.51
1.25
USD
USD
34%
1:40