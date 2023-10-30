The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MaxiServices-Real 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live10 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-01 0.00 × 1 InterStellarFinancial-Live 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-03 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live17 0.00 × 5 ForexChief-DirectFX 0.00 × 1 TradersDomainFX-Real 0.00 × 1 SquaredProMT4-Live 0.00 × 4 Exness-Real7 0.00 × 6 Pepperstone-Edge02 0.00 × 1 TTCM-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageFXInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 InstaForex-Singapore.com 0.00 × 1 EGlobal-Classic3 0.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live03 0.00 × 3 FBS-Demo 0.00 × 4 B2Broker-Real 0.00 × 2 NASBroker-Real 0.00 × 2 AKDForex-Real 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 6 CapstoneGlobal-Live 0.00 × 2 GKFX-Live-2 0.00 × 1 AUSForex-Live 0.00 × 24 ICMarkets-Live16 0.02 × 59 157 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor