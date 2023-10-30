- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
182
Profit Trades:
146 (80.21%)
Loss Trades:
36 (19.78%)
Best trade:
335.10 USD
Worst trade:
-942.31 USD
Gross Profit:
4 156.08 USD (21 862 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 906.34 USD (15 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (546.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
739.40 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
1.90%
Max deposit load:
185.26%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
113 (62.09%)
Short Trades:
69 (37.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-9.62 USD
Average Profit:
28.47 USD
Average Loss:
-164.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 136.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 136.38 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-41.81%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 943.11 USD
Maximal:
1 974.22 USD (1057.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.68% (1 974.22 USD)
By Equity:
87.50% (116.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|148
|profit
|34
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|64
|profit
|-1.8K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.2K
|profit
|0
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +335.10 USD
Worst trade: -942 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +546.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 136.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MaxiServices-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 1
|
InterStellarFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
SquaredProMT4-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Singapore.com
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
B2Broker-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
NASBroker-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
AKDForex-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
CapstoneGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GKFX-Live-2
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.02 × 59
我可厉害了
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
-50%
0
0
USD
USD
484
USD
USD
175
81%
182
80%
2%
0.70
-9.62
USD
USD
100%
1:500