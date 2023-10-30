SignalsSections
Hongwei Zhang

DBZS

Hongwei Zhang
0 reviews
175 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2022 -50%
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
182
Profit Trades:
146 (80.21%)
Loss Trades:
36 (19.78%)
Best trade:
335.10 USD
Worst trade:
-942.31 USD
Gross Profit:
4 156.08 USD (21 862 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 906.34 USD (15 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (546.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
739.40 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
1.90%
Max deposit load:
185.26%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
113 (62.09%)
Short Trades:
69 (37.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-9.62 USD
Average Profit:
28.47 USD
Average Loss:
-164.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 136.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 136.38 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-41.81%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 943.11 USD
Maximal:
1 974.22 USD (1057.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.68% (1 974.22 USD)
By Equity:
87.50% (116.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 148
profit 34
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 64
profit -1.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.2K
profit 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +335.10 USD
Worst trade: -942 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +546.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 136.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MaxiServices-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 1
InterStellarFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 5
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
SquaredProMT4-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Singapore.com
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 3
FBS-Demo
0.00 × 4
B2Broker-Real
0.00 × 2
NASBroker-Real
0.00 × 2
AKDForex-Real
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 6
CapstoneGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
GKFX-Live-2
0.00 × 1
AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 24
ICMarkets-Live16
0.02 × 59
157 more...
我可厉害了
No reviews
2025.12.30 08:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 07:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 14:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 15:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.01 12:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 12:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 11:57
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 08:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 15:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.18 17:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 16:18
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 16:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DBZS
3000 USD per month
-50%
0
0
USD
484
USD
175
81%
182
80%
2%
0.70
-9.62
USD
100%
1:500
Copy

