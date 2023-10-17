- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
815
Profit Trades:
204 (25.03%)
Loss Trades:
611 (74.97%)
Best trade:
8.25 USD
Worst trade:
-7.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 235.79 USD (124 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 223.58 USD (124 943 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (24.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.44 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
52.47%
Max deposit load:
69.73%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
398 (48.83%)
Short Trades:
417 (51.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
6.06 USD
Average Loss:
-2.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-31.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.22 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
14.24%
Annual Forecast:
172.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.11 USD
Maximal:
130.96 USD (82.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.77% (53.66 USD)
By Equity:
10.43% (3.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|205
|EURUSD
|198
|AUDUSD
|167
|NZDUSD
|159
|USDJPY
|24
|EURNZD
|20
|USDCHF
|17
|USDCAD
|15
|EURGBP
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|77
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|-62
|USDJPY
|-22
|EURNZD
|0
|USDCHF
|-3
|USDCAD
|-4
|EURGBP
|16
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|607
|EURUSD
|7.7K
|AUDUSD
|333
|NZDUSD
|-6.2K
|USDJPY
|-3.3K
|EURNZD
|38
|USDCHF
|-196
|USDCAD
|-592
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.25 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 85
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 44
|
4xCube-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real3
|0.02 × 167
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.03 × 31
|
Exness-Real14
|0.15 × 636
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.17 × 133
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.18 × 38
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.20 × 60
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.20 × 20
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.21 × 96
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.24 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.27 × 33
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.29 × 463
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.29 × 373
|
Exness-Real17
|0.30 × 694
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
55
USD
USD
130
0%
815
25%
52%
1.00
0.01
USD
USD
88%
1:200