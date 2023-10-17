SignalsSections
Robby Mahanad

Mahanad

Robby Mahanad
0 reviews
Reliability
130 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 22%
OctaFX-Real8
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
815
Profit Trades:
204 (25.03%)
Loss Trades:
611 (74.97%)
Best trade:
8.25 USD
Worst trade:
-7.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 235.79 USD (124 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 223.58 USD (124 943 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (24.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.44 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
52.47%
Max deposit load:
69.73%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
398 (48.83%)
Short Trades:
417 (51.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
6.06 USD
Average Loss:
-2.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-31.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.22 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
14.24%
Annual Forecast:
172.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.11 USD
Maximal:
130.96 USD (82.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.77% (53.66 USD)
By Equity:
10.43% (3.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 205
EURUSD 198
AUDUSD 167
NZDUSD 159
USDJPY 24
EURNZD 20
USDCHF 17
USDCAD 15
EURGBP 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 6
EURUSD 77
AUDUSD 3
NZDUSD -62
USDJPY -22
EURNZD 0
USDCHF -3
USDCAD -4
EURGBP 16
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 607
EURUSD 7.7K
AUDUSD 333
NZDUSD -6.2K
USDJPY -3.3K
EURNZD 38
USDCHF -196
USDCAD -592
EURGBP 1.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.25 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 85
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 44
4xCube-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real3
0.02 × 167
XMTrading-Real 34
0.03 × 31
Exness-Real14
0.15 × 636
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.17 × 133
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.18 × 38
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.20 × 60
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.20 × 20
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.21 × 96
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.24 × 25
OctaFX-Real5
0.27 × 33
Alpari-Trade
0.29 × 463
XMTrading-Real 7
0.29 × 373
Exness-Real17
0.30 × 694
188 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 02:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 908 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 18:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 10:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 901 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 19:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 895 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 18:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 875 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 16:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 10:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 873 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 00:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 03:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 13:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 15:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.12% of days out of 848 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 22:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.12% of days out of 826 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
