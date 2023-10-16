SignalsSections
Adul Tanthuvanit

Gld Trde Pro

Adul Tanthuvanit
0 reviews
Reliability
114 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 247%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
576
Profit Trades:
331 (57.46%)
Loss Trades:
245 (42.53%)
Best trade:
89.14 USD
Worst trade:
-40.22 USD
Gross Profit:
4 331.78 USD (422 305 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 616.33 USD (225 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (104.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275.31 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
10.44%
Max deposit load:
55.82%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.90
Long Trades:
449 (77.95%)
Short Trades:
127 (22.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
2.98 USD
Average Profit:
13.09 USD
Average Loss:
-10.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-295.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-295.41 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
27.00%
Annual Forecast:
327.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
591.54 USD (57.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.82% (591.54 USD)
By Equity:
37.40% (144.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 576
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 196K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
1.17 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.44 × 131
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1.77 × 2370
VantageFX-Live 1
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.86 × 73
EightcapLtd-Real2
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live10
3.20 × 5
Axi-US09-Live
4.86 × 220
Exness-Real2
5.65 × 111
RoboForex-Pro-5
7.00 × 924
XMGlobal-Real 8
12.67 × 460
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
19.00 × 1
Run EA Gold Trade Pro v5.4 at Eightcap

Apply Raw account at Eightcap to copy
https://bit.ly/ApplyEightCap


Why Eightcap

  • Low spread XAUUSD (Around 12 points)
  • No commission for XAUUSD
  • Trustworthy broker

No reviews
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 20:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 14:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 22:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.12 23:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 16:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 11:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.29 01:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 01:58
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 10:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 05:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 14:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 09:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.11 11:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gld Trde Pro
30 USD per month
247%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
114
100%
576
57%
10%
1.65
2.98
USD
72%
1:500


