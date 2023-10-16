- Growth
Trades:
576
Profit Trades:
331 (57.46%)
Loss Trades:
245 (42.53%)
Best trade:
89.14 USD
Worst trade:
-40.22 USD
Gross Profit:
4 331.78 USD (422 305 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 616.33 USD (225 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (104.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275.31 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
10.44%
Max deposit load:
55.82%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.90
Long Trades:
449 (77.95%)
Short Trades:
127 (22.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
2.98 USD
Average Profit:
13.09 USD
Average Loss:
-10.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-295.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-295.41 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
27.00%
Annual Forecast:
327.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
591.54 USD (57.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.82% (591.54 USD)
By Equity:
37.40% (144.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|576
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|196K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.14 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -295.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
|
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
1.17 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.44 × 131
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1.77 × 2370
|
VantageFX-Live 1
2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.86 × 73
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
3.20 × 5
|
Axi-US09-Live
4.86 × 220
|
Exness-Real2
5.65 × 111
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
7.00 × 924
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
12.67 × 460
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
19.00 × 1
No reviews
