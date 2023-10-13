- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 125
Profit Trades:
902 (80.17%)
Loss Trades:
223 (19.82%)
Best trade:
49.65 USD
Worst trade:
-200.60 USD
Gross Profit:
2 200.81 USD (101 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 964.60 USD (80 308 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (53.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.46 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
43.16%
Max deposit load:
22.16%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
559 (49.69%)
Short Trades:
566 (50.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-8.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-501.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-501.99 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.37%
Annual Forecast:
44.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.77 USD
Maximal:
502.95 USD (51.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.30% (501.99 USD)
By Equity:
63.04% (394.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|822
|EURUSD
|303
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|506
|EURUSD
|-270
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|20K
|EURUSD
|1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.65 USD
Worst trade: -201 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -501.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.49 × 79
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.64 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.55 × 121
|
FXCL-Main2
|3.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|5.78 × 263
|
FINAM-Real4
|8.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|9.65 × 396
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|9.91 × 401
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
USD
757
USD
USD
115
100%
1 125
80%
43%
1.12
0.21
USD
USD
63%
1:300