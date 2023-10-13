SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MR Bot Portfolio Robo
Anton Rybin

MR Bot Portfolio Robo

Anton Rybin
0 reviews
Reliability
115 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 47%
RoboMarkets-Prime
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 125
Profit Trades:
902 (80.17%)
Loss Trades:
223 (19.82%)
Best trade:
49.65 USD
Worst trade:
-200.60 USD
Gross Profit:
2 200.81 USD (101 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 964.60 USD (80 308 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (53.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.46 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
43.16%
Max deposit load:
22.16%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
559 (49.69%)
Short Trades:
566 (50.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-8.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-501.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-501.99 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.37%
Annual Forecast:
44.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.77 USD
Maximal:
502.95 USD (51.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.30% (501.99 USD)
By Equity:
63.04% (394.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 822
EURUSD 303
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 506
EURUSD -270
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 20K
EURUSD 1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.65 USD
Worst trade: -201 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -501.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.49 × 79
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.64 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.55 × 121
FXCL-Main2
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-2
5.78 × 263
FINAM-Real4
8.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
9.65 × 396
VantageInternational-Live 11
9.91 × 401
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.07.30 19:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.76% of days out of 661 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 12:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 09:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.21 14:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.21 08:43
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.21 07:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.21 06:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.20 17:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.15 15:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.10 14:42
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.10 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.10 07:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.09 14:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.09 13:43
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.07 14:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 23:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.13 06:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.25% of days out of 402 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.16 09:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MR Bot Portfolio Robo
30 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
757
USD
115
100%
1 125
80%
43%
1.12
0.21
USD
63%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.